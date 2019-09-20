The Salvation Army of Summit County will honor a volunteer and philanthropist at its annual Red Kettle Kickoff luncheon in November.

Susan Poe Flowers will be recognized with The Salvation Army’s Community Medal Award, which is given to individuals and organizations who make a significant ongoing impact in the Greater Akron community through professional and volunteer work.

Flowers started a nonprofit catering group called Old Friends Catering that donates dinners for auctions or provides free catering for nonprofit events. She also established a lending library of party supplies for nonprofits, allowing them to borrow frequently used party supplies without cost.

Flowers, a member of the William Booth Society of the Salvation Army and the Tocqueville Society of the United Way of Summit County, has served as board chair for Child Guidance and Family Solutions, Our Lady of the Elms and The Salvation Army. A past president of the Junior League of Akron, Flowers has also chaired fundraisers for more than 20 organizations including the Humane Society, United Disabilities, Miami University, Akron Symphony Orchestra, University Hospitals and Crown Point Ecology Center and has also chaired capital campaigns for several local organizations.

The Salvation Army’s annual luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Akron's Tangier, 532 W. Market St., is the formal launch of the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign, with volunteer bell ringers at kettle locations from Nov. 6 through Christmas Eve throughout the county.

Corporate sponsorships are available, tables of eight start at $1,000 and individual seats are $75. Make reservations online at salvationarmyakron.org or call 330-434-7110 by Oct. 30.