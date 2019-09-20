The life of a rental vehicle is a tough one: It's driven by many people and for more miles than average. After about a year of service, the rental company will typically pull the vehicle out of the fleet and sell it as a used car. But in this "second life," a former rental vehicle can make for a compelling used car value — if you're willing to accept a few trade-offs.

Edmunds has researched the pros and cons of buying a rental vehicle. We've also gathered a small list of vehicles to keep an eye out for that might prove to be a particularly good value. The choices are based on Edmunds' data and comparisons to traditional dealership pricing.

Pros

• A way to save: Rental companies purchase their vehicles in volume and at a discounted rate. In turn, they are able to sell them at lower prices than a traditional dealership would. As seen in the examples below, discounts could be 10% or more.

• A newer vehicle for less money: It is not uncommon to find 1- to 2-year-old vehicles, which could potentially get you the latest body style or safety features. These vehicles would cost thousands more at a franchise dealership's used car lot.

• Convenient sale process: Avis, Enterprise and Hertz offer no-haggle pricing. Avis and Hertz also offer free two-hour test drives or a three-day "rent to buy" program, which gives you more time to decide if you want the car. To alleviate buyer's remorse, Enterprise and Hertz also have seven-day return policies.

• Well-maintained vehicles: Rental agencies are diligent about maintaining their vehicles. All the scheduled maintenance is performed at the manufacturer-recommended intervals.

• Limited warranty: Most major rental companies will give buyers a 12-month or 12,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. This coverage is more than you'd get at an independent used car lot, where most of the vehicles are sold as-is. At either place, you will inherit any remaining balance on the vehicle's factory warranty.

Cons

• Uncertain history: It's difficult to determine how hard a rental car was driven. While some might be careful with a rental, others may drive the vehicle more aggressively since it isn't theirs.

• Higher-mileage inventory: The average miles driven per year in the U.S. is about 14,000. But you'll easily find vehicles in a rental fleet with double or triple that number of miles.

• Potential to be out of warranty: Because of the higher mileage, you might find that the vehicle is past its factory warranty coverage. Any repairs required will likely have to be paid out of pocket.

• Lightly optioned cars: Don't expect to see top-of-the-line vehicles with a ton of upscale options. Rental companies usually buy base models due to the lower price and simplicity of ordering.

Vehicles to consider

• 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. Average sales price for rental models with 10,000-20,000 miles: $14,993 (17.2% discount from a dealership). Roomy cabin and impressively smooth ride quality, with quick acceleration from a stop.

• 2017 Hyundai Accent SE. Average sales price for rental models with 40,000-50,000 miles: $10,401 (12.2% discount from a dealership). A satisfying combination of performance, utility, comfort and style.

• 2019 Kia Optima LX. Average sales price for rental models with 20,000-30,000 miles: $15,052 (12.1% discount from a dealership). One of the most feature-packed midsize sedans.

• 2018 Nissan Rogue S. Average sales price for rental models with 40,000-50,000 miles: $15,766 (12% discount from a dealership). Versatile, with expansive cargo space and roomy seating.

• 2018 Toyota Avalon. Average sales price for rental models with 30,000-40,000 miles: $19,061 (9.9% discount from a dealership). Well-suited for commutes and trips with a cushioned ride and hushed cabin.