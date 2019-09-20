Cari Orris feels strongly about reducing her energy usage.

The clinical counselor and former Stow City Council member tries to use as little electricity as possible in her nearly 1,700-square-foot Stow house. She uses air conditioning sparingly and has her hot water tank, washer and dryer, sump pump, dehumidifier and lights powered by electricity.

This year, she also installed a plug-in station for her new electric Nissan Leaf vehicle.

But even with the addition of the electric vehicle consuming energy, she reduced her Ohio Edison bill by 66 percent in the last year.

That’s because she installed 20 solar panels on her roof, which generated 73 percent of her electrical needs. Excess electricity was sent back to the electric grid and Orris was given a credit on her bill.

Since Orris is still connected to Ohio Edison’s grid — and wants to stay connected — she pays for some fixed costs on her bill for delivery and transmission. But a review of her bills shows that before her solar panels were installed in July 2018, her highest bill was $109.63 in July 2017 and her lowest bill was $53.51 in February 2018.

With her solar panels, her highest was in August 2018 at $73.23, which includes half of July before her solar panels went into effect, and her lowest was a credit a few months ago in July of $5.40.

“If I can provide 73 percent of my electricity with solar and this is Northeast Ohio and it’s not one of the sunniest areas in the country, it shows that solar works all over the place,” said Orris, whose home will be one of two in the Akron area and several in Northeast Ohio featured on a National Solar Tour. Orris is hosting her open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and welcomes visitors to see her system at 3855 Kent Road in Stow.

Orris said if the next generation is going to have a clean environment, “we need to be using more renewable energy. The technology now for solar is affordable and very doable.”

She spent $18,414 to buy and install the solar panels from Cleveland-based YellowLite. She received a 30 percent federal tax credit (which expires at the end of this year), so her final cost was $12,890.

“I think this beautiful wonderful world is certainly worth an investment of $13,000 so I can enjoy this beautiful world for the next decades I’m going to be alive and that future generations can have a wonderful, clean environment as well,” she said.

The system will pay for itself in about 10 or 11 years, Orris said, “but I feel like I got my return on investment the day I turned it on. It was a sunny afternoon."

Ohio Edison currently has a total of 981 bi-directional meters, which are meters that measure energy going to and from the grid and are used for solar and wind systems, said spokesman Mark Durbin.

There’s another 156 meters that have been approved and yet to be installed for a total of 1,137 in the Ohio Edison territory. The majority, or 956 bi-directional meters are for residential customers, he said.

The utility has seen an uptick in requests for the bi-directional meters, with more than 320 being installed in the last 12 months.

“As part of our efforts to modernize the electric distribution system, we continue to support clean energy initiatives. But going solar isn’t for everyone. For those customers interested in this technology we encourage them to do a thorough analysis of the costs and benefits of installing solar panels,” he said.

Customers can go to https://www.firstenergycorp.com/feconnect/ohio.html for more information. Orris said the solar company handled permitting and contact with Ohio Edison.

Orris was always interested in solar energy, but thought it was too expensive.

Then her adult son, Brian DiPaolo, got a job at YellowLite selling solar energy. Orris learned technology had advanced and costs had come down. (She did not get any type of family discount.)

Orris and her husband, Kurt Koenig, have ordered a battery backup system, which would allow them to store energy their solar panels produce during the day to use at night. That would also allow their electricity to stay on if the power goes out in the neighborhood. Without the battery, their system is set to automatically shut off since they don’t want to put any Ohio Edison workers in danger if their system would send electricity to the grid during an outage.

The battery unit costs about $14,500 and with the federal tax credit, about $10,000.

“We see the potential. This system far exceeds anything we even imagined,” she said, adding she and her husband are also considering adding more panels to produce more clean energy.

Orris is a data person. She has spreadsheets showing her usage, energy sent to the grid, savings and costs.

She also has access to a phone app and website to watch her real-time usage.

On a recent sunny afternoon, Orris’ panels were producing 3.21 kWh, she was using .76 kWh in the house (the air and very few lights were on) and she was sending 2.45 kWh to the grid.

She’s even reduced her energy usage.

“I thought I was pretty energy conscious already, but you get the system and you start to pay attention a lot more, so we decided to stop using our dryer. My husband put up two clothes lines and drying racks.

“I’m trying to reduce my energy footprint as much as possible and save that energy for something else. For instance, I want the air conditioner to be running on a hot day,” she said.

Orris has no plans to sell her house, but believes her solar panels — with no upkeep — and electric vehicle charging station would bring value to a buyer looking to live a sustainable lifestyle.

