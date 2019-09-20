Barberton High School's Class of '64: Is having its 55th reunion Oct. 4-6. If you have not received your invitation, please call Kim at 330-715-5388.

Mogadore High School's Class of 1978: Informal 41st reunion will be 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Roma's Pizzeria, 3763 Mogadore Road.

Kenmore High School Class of 1967: Will have its annual birthday party 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Dietz's-Portage Lakes. Contact Cheryl Gossard Reed at 330-961-7507 (kjreed8502@att.net) or Linda Chapman Winkler 330-618-0855 (winkler49@aol.com) with questions and visit class Facebook page, Kenmore Cardinals 1967 Seniors, for updates.

Manchester High School Class of 1974: The 45th Reunion will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club, 4551 Dustys Road, New Franklin. Tickets are $10. Casual affair will include snacks and appetizers with a cash bar. The deadline for checks is Saturday, Sept. 28. Mail checks to MaryJo Marshall, 847 Dogwood Trail, Medina, OH 44256. For more information, email her at maryjomarshall@zoominternet.net.

Ravenna High School's Class of 1964: Will celebrate its 55th reunion from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at DelCiello's Ristorante & Lounge, 161 N. Chestnut St. in Ravenna. Classmates, their families, and friends (including those from other RHS classes) are invited to attend this casual get-together with individual tabs for food and beverages.

St. Matthew’s (Ellet) Eighth-Grade Class of 1969: Will hold a casual 50th-year class reunion get-together at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Stow on Tap restaurant, 4396 Kent Road. For information, visit the Facebook page: St. Matthew Grade School Class of 1969. Or call LuAnne Cobb at 330-715-5064 or Chris Brobst Barnes at 440-376-0073.

Springfield High School's Class of 1969: Will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Oct. 18 and 19. Festivities will begin with a tour of the new high school at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by a get-together at Spins Bowl on Waterloo Road at 5:30 p.m. Arrangements have been made for a golf outing at Raintree Golf Course on Saturday morning. Call the pro shop at 330-699-3232 for tee times. The Reunion Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Raintree Event Center adjacent to the golf course. Tickets are $45 and include a buffet dinner, soft drinks, music and dancing. Dress is casual. For additional details, send an email to SHSclassof1969reunions@gmail.com.

To submit a reunion notice, please email reunions@thebeaconjournal.com or send it to Reunions, Akron Beacon Journal, 44 E. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44309 by Wednesday at least two weeks before the event.