WOOSTER — Michal Bowers and Torrey Fike are taking their fight For Every Girl to the gym.

The Wayne County natives will hold their second annual CrossFit competition “The Fight” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at CrossFit Wooster to benefit their nonprofit organization For Every Girl. The money raised from the competition will help fund the education of young girls in Liberia who have been victims of gender-based violence in its most horrific forms.

“I want girls to have the same services that we do,” said Bowers, a coach at CrossFit Wooster and a graduate of Dalton High School. “If they have a dream, I want them to be able to follow that. I want to share that. I don’t want them to be limited because of what’s happened to them.”

Forty teams of three men or three women will compete in three CrossFit workouts. The goal is to raise $15,000 by the end of the competition, which would cover the cost to send 50 girls to school next year. The organization has already raised $7,000 through entry fees. Donations can be made in person at the competition or through the website at foreverygirl.world/donate.

For Every Girl currently provides services for seven girls in Liberia between the ages of 13 and 18 and anticipates having at least 12 girls in the program by the end of the year. The nonprofit hopes to have 50 girls come through the program in 2020 with an ultimate goal of 100 girls taking part in the program in the future.

“A lot of times, especially after trauma, education isn’t prioritized,” Bowers said. “They are now just laboring for others and school is expensive. If their family is going to choose to eat or go to school, then you know what they’ll choose.”

For Every Girl founded two years ago

Bowers and Fike, a graduate of Triway High School, co-founded the operation two years ago. Bowers has an adoptive sibling from Liberia and first traveled to the West African country when she was 13. She worked at a girls school there from 2012 to 2013 and has made regular trips back since then.

“I grew in my understanding of what the girls were not receiving. I want to be a part of the rebuilding,” Bowers said.

Bowers recruited Fike in 2017, texting her one day, “I think I’d like to start a nonprofit and I’d love for you to do it with me.” They each made a list of what they were most passionate about and found their interests lined up: helping adolescent girls, caring for victims of sexual violence and providing case management services.

“There was always that tug, ‘OK, you need to do something.’ I would research ways to get involved, but it always seemed like there wasn’t much to get involved with,” Fike said. “So when she texted that she wanted to start a nonprofit, I thought, ‘I guess we’re going to do this.’”

Both women graduated with degrees specializing in social work, Bowers from the University of Akron and Fike from Kent State University. Fike also had previous experience in case management working for Goodwill Industries, and Bowers worked for another nonprofit (now defunct) that helped girls who were victims of sex trafficking.

“We’re being really diligent. We know the services provided at our children’s services. How can we take those similar practices and incorporate them into Liberian culture? That’s always been a priority. The standards we have here, how can we keep the same level of standards in Liberia while also adapting it?” Bowers said.

Co-founders like to travel to Liberia

The co-founders travel to Liberia about two or three times a year, spending two to three weeks working with their For Every Girl team, based in Monrovia, the country’s capital. The team includes country director Austin Seeboe; Her Care coordinator Frances Bindah, RN; and advocates Sivili Nuvor, Felecia Flomo and Patricia Dolo.

“We have all Liberian staff. They do everything,” Bowers said about their staff. “From the beginning, we’ve always said, ‘If this isn’t the right way or this isn’t working, please help us figure out a way this will work.’ We want to create a place where they can truly lead this. We’re giving them the tools to do it. They are the leaders. They do the work.”

Fike added, “I feel they took ownership of For Every Girl and are excited to see that they have the potential to change their own culture.”

Bowers and Fike provide all the training for their employees. When they’re not halfway across the world, the women are back in Wayne County, fundraising and providing case management for the girls daily. Bowers says she is in constant contact with her staff in Liberia thanks to today’s technology.

Bindah, a registered nurse, is on site daily at For Every Girl and meets with the girls monthly to provide preventive care check-ups, STD testing and monitoring for potential infections caused by past trauma. The advocates serve in a social worker capacity, meeting with the girls’ caregivers and teachers and trying to give them the tools to manage any mental health issues they may have.

The girls also receive a care package each month filled with hygiene and feminine hygiene products. Bowers was first opposed to the idea because she didn’t want to be like other organizations, but when she and Fike learned the girls would trade themselves for a bar of soap, she quickly changed her mind.

“I didn’t want to do it because everyone else did. I wanted to make sure it had its purpose. I truly think it has decreased their vulnerabilities and risks so much,” Bowers said. “Some girls won’t go to school if they don’t have pads. We want to make sure that that’s not even an issue.”

The staff also visits schools each month to Break the Silence training, developed by Orphan Relief and Rescue, which teaches children, girls and boys, about abuse and human trafficking.

For Every Girl is also established as a nongovernmental organization in Liberia and is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection, which is mandated to advise the government on all matters affecting the development and welfare of women and children as well as any other matters the government refers to the ministry.

Bowers, Fike and their staff are still determining what services For Every Girl can provide and which services are beyond their capabilities. They’d also like to bring their organization to other countries, but for now, they are focusing their efforts in Liberia.

“Our main priority is getting the girls back in school. We believe that’s the first step toward healing, whether that’s grade school or trade school, that’s the girls' choice,” Bowers said. “We want to give them the skills to live independently. Getting them in schools is the first step.”

