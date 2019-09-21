Sure, there were the bratwurst stands and food vendors and assorted merchandise from chocolates to handmade jewelry to turkey legs.

But there was something different at the 40th annual Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest, and it was by design, said Billy Harding, chairman of the Oktoberfest Committee.

“This year we have all microbreweries,” Harding said Saturday. “In years past, we’ve had microbreweries wanting to be involved.”

But big breweries that had been sponsors in prior years didn’t like the idea, and when planning for the micro presence moved forward, they pulled out.

The result was six local microbreweries handling the massive beer demand from 30,000 or more attendees, a task none of them could do alone. Based on Friday, Harding said, the three-day Oktoberfest's attendance will probably exceed expectations.

The crowds on Saturday didn’t seem to mind the switch to local brews, hoisting mugs with offerings from Missing Mountain, McArthur’s Brew House, the Ohio Brewing Co. and HiHO Brewing Co. from Cuyahoga Falls; Hop Tree Brewing from Hudson; and MadCap Brew Co. from Kent.

Portage Community Bank, which will open a branch in the former Valley Savings Building in mid-November, moved in as a major sponsor.

Pam England, marketing and public relations manager for the bank, said Saturday that becoming involved made sense.

“We’re here to introduce ourselves,” she said. Based on response from the Oktoberfest attendees, she’s convinced it was a good decision.

The Cuyahoga Falls branch will be the bank’s third.

Kyl Mullen, brand ambassador with MadCap, said his brewery blew through more than nine kegs of Golden Ale and an Oktoberfest brew on Friday, a bit more than anticipated.

“That’s why they we had to use six of us,” Mullen said. “There’s no way one brewery could do the whole thing.”

Danny Yagersz, vice president and co-owner of Missing Mountain, said that the crowds and beer sales were all he anticipated. He said he and his co-owners Keith McFalane, president, and Dave Bertolotti, vice president, were eager to participate.

“They approached us and we had a couple of meetings,” he said. “We thought it was a great idea; we were blown away that they would want [local breweries].”

Based on Friday and Saturday’s results, Yagersz said he’s ready to do next year’s event if invited.

This weekend’s Oktoberfest wasn’t all about beer, however.

There were the nontraditional merchants.

Like Destination Cats, a Cuyahoga Falls cat cafe on Portage Trail. Co-founder James Bell manned the desk while owner Elizabeth Bell, his wife, operated the business on Saturday.

James Bell said the cat cafe has helped 165 cats get adopted since it opened in January. He said the Oktoberfest booth was helping to get the word out to cat lovers about the business.

Elisabeth Winston, an employee with Champion Chocolates, said the Stow business decided on a booth at the event for similar reasons. Owner and founder Amanda Lawrence wants to increase business beyond its presence in eastern Ohio.

“We always do well here,” Winston said. “This is our perfect kind of event.”

Winston said Champion’s buckeyes and turtles both sold out on Friday.

But it’s the microbreweries that make this year’s Oktoberfest special this year, said Harding.

“It’s our 40th year,” he said. “We wanted to go out with a bang.”

Just to be clear, however, he said Oktoberfest will return next year, keeping its status as the city’s longest-running festival.

The festival's final day is Sunday until 8 p.m.

Alan Ashworth can be reached at 330-996-3859 or emailed at aashworth@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconjournal.