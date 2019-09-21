Every summer when she went to visit her father in California, Cindy Sheehan, then Cindy Arnold, would buy a new back-to-school outfit.

In the summer of 1976 right before her senior year at James A. Garfield High School, it was a denim culotte and matching vest ensemble decorated with colorful appliques from a store near a California beach.

Sheehan paraded her West Coast fashion around her school in Garrettsville, and nearly 50 years later, the outfit, as well as a puka shell necklace and a shark tooth necklace from the same era, remained in her closet.

Now, Sheehan’s items, along with items from other community members, are on full display at the Kent State Museum’s “Culture/Counterculture: Fashions of the 1960s and 70s,” which will be on display through Sept. 6, 2020, as part of the university’s 50th Commemoration of May 4, 1970.

The exhibit looks at the fashions of those two decades, with a particular focus on the generation gap and the dichotomy represented in the clothing of the establishment and student protesters. While the museum had several high-end, couture garments to represent the establishment, it was lacking in its counterculture ensembles. And so, the museum sent out a request to people in the community asking for their clothes from the 1960s and 1970s.

“You also get their stories. You learn why they held onto things because people have a personal relationship with their clothes. They’ve had these things in their closets and haven’t worn them in at least 40 years, so what is this personal connection with these objects?” museum curator Sara Hume said.

Sheehan, for one, doesn’t know why she kept this particular outfit.

“I’ve done a lot of moves, and now I’m thinking how I even managed to keep those items. I don’t know. It must have been my absolute favorite,” the 1991 Kent State graduate said.

Sheryl Birkner, who grew up in Twin Lakes and graduated from Kent State in 1972, on the other hand, knows exactly why she kept her dress made of four separate scarves and imported from India.

“It’s all elasticized so it kept fitting, even when I went up a size. It lasted because it was good fabric, and it was so timeless. Other things went out of style but this was a timeless design. I wish I had saved a lot of other clothes of the period,” she said.

Birkner wore the dress for more upscale occasions like going to the theater and saw it as a way to show her support for a more united world.

“Wearing clothes from other countries with other patterns was not just a fashion statement. It was about saying I believe in this larger world,” said Birkner, a May 4 witness who ran and dove to the ground when Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire on students.

Daniel Mainzer, a professional photographer whose pictures are part of the exhibit, also has an item on display: a tie-dyed T-shirt he’s kept since the 1970s that he made with an ex-girlfriend. Mainzer, of Stow, had initially visited the museum to bring his photographs that capture the counterculture of the era, and when he told Hume what he was going to wear to the opening, she asked that he add it to the exhibit instead.

“I just liked it. I made it and it’s something I still wear. I wore it to concerts, to Jimi Hendrix, Sly and the Family Stone,” he said.

Another piece, a wool poncho, was donated by Diane Brown Rarick of Decorah, Iowa. Rarick’s mother, Arletta Brown, made the poncho for her in the late 1960s, and in 1998, Rarick’s daughter and Kent State alumna Katie Rarick wore it to a fashion show at a church in Springfield, Missouri.

“The curator was interested in three items: the poncho, an embroidered work shirt and a tunic, all made and/or embroidered by my mom. She died in 2007, but she would have been so excited to have some of the fashions she made included in the exhibit,” Rarick said.

“That’s what’s so interesting about these things and why they’re so pertinent to telling the story of the 1960s,” Hume said. “There’s memory embedded in these garments.”

