CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Two Summit judges to

kick off re-election bids

Two Summit County judges who are running for re-election next year will kick off their campaigns with a Hello Autumn event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The fundraiser for Judges Alison McCarty and Tammy O’Brien will be at O’Neil House, 1290 W. Exchange St. in Akron.

Donor levels range from $75 to $300.

McCarty and O’Brien were both re-elected to six-year terms on the Summit County bench in November 2014.

COLLEGE OF WOOSTER

School announces

tuition-free program



A new program announced this week will help make the College of Wooster more affordable to a wide range of the population.

The college is offering a “Tuition Free Guarantee” for students who are eligible for the Ohio College Opportunity Grant (OCOG) and receive federal student aid. Students who qualify financially for federal aid may use OCOG grant funds at any Ohio school, said school President Sarah Bolton, but the College of Wooster “has now decided that we will make Wooster tuition-free for these low-income, Ohio resident students.

“This means that we are guaranteeing that we will put in enough of our own dollars to cover the significant difference between what the student gets in OCOG and federal grant funding and our total cost of tuition,” Bolton said.

Current tuition and fees are $52,000 a year, while room and board are $11,000 per year. As of now, the maximum OCOG grant fund at The College of Wooster is $3,500 a year.

Instead of piecing together funding on their own, students qualifying for OCOG will be assured their tuition and fees will be free.

The college said it will use existing funding from Wooster alumni to pay for the program.

GREEN

Theater students create

murder mystery event

On Nov. 16, a murder mystery will unfold at Raintree Golf and Event Center, presented by Theatre 8:15. The event will include a buffet dinner.

Written by Carson Coombs and Ben Johnson, student directors from the Green High School musical/theatrical program, the production will involve audience assistance in solving the mystery.

Tickets at $30 a person or $50 per couple include the show and dinner. A cash bar will be available, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the production. A limited number of tickets will be sold.

To register for the show and dinner, call Raintree at 330-699-3232 or visit the website: golfraintree.com/events/raintree-golf-event-center-murder-mystery-dinner.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Land bank is topic

of Tuesday discussion



Summit County Council District 6 representative Jerry Feeman and Summit County Land Bank Executive Director Patrick Bravo will discuss how the land bank is helping to strengthen neighborhoods and communities through programming from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library Ellet branch at 2470 E. Market St.

District 6 includes Tallmadge and portions of East Akron, including Goodyear Heights and Ellet. For questions, contact Feeman at 330-328-3473 or jfeeman@summitoh.net.

NORTHEAST OHIO

Police say four bodies

found in Cleveland house

Police say four decomposing bodies have been found in a vacant house in Cleveland.

Cleveland police say police responding to a call about a dead body in the house found the four bodies around 9 p.m. Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up building.

Police said in a release Sunday that the age and sex of the four people and what caused their deaths hasn't been determined. They say a gun was found at the scene.

Police say they were told the house was frequently used for drug activity. No other details were immediately released.

Members of the homicide unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Officer are investigating.

Cleveland shooting leaves

one dead, one injured

Police say a shooting in Cleveland has left one man dead and another injured.

Cleveland police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the city's East Side. Investigators said area residents reported seeing the two men who were shot standing in the street, talking in a group, when shots were fired and some males were seen running from the area.

A police release says the man who was killed was found dead in the street with a gunshot wound to his head. Police say the other man was found in a nearby field with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities haven't publicly identified any suspects and no arrests have been made.