It was a sparkling event filled with fine dining, legendary entertainment and some Southern-style charm, all combined for a good cause.

Saturday evening, some 800 guests gathered at the John S. Knight Center for the 18th Annual Summa Health Sapphire Ball, raising close to $1 million in donations.

Honorary chairs were Robert and Regina Cooper. Robert Cooper said, “Cancer patients and their families suffer so much, so they need supportive services.”

Regina grew up in Georgia and the “Old Savannah” theme was reflected throughout the evening, right down to the peaches on the menu.

All money raised will benefit the Summa Health Cancer Institute Patient Support Services and other key clinical areas at Summa.

“We have many family members who passed away from cancer,” said Barbara McComas. Her husband, Kevin McComas, said he did as well.

KC and the Sunshine Band got the dance floor hopping with their classic hits "Shake Your Booty” and "That's the Way (I Like It)".

First-time attendees Bill and Marcia Snyder shared that their family was also impacted by cancer. They felt it was important to be there.

This year’s committee included Ken Babby, Nick Betro, Nick Browning, Barbara Faciana, Gino Faciana, Eric Graf, Russ Gregory, Chris Halapy, Phil Kaufmann, Robin Kousaie, Lori Krohn, Mark Krohn, Daniel T. Marchetta, Jeannine Marks, Mona Sarkar, George Schmutz, Shaun Schweitzer, Sandy Solaro, Tony Solaro, Paul Testa, Stacy Tramonte and Bradley Wright.

James Simon was the fundraising chairman and oncology specialist Sameer Mahesh served as the physician chairman for the event.

Enjoying the evening were Patricia Kaufmann, who brought along her sister-in-law, Anne Kaufmann; Dan and Donna Kohler; Nick Hill; and Ana Betro. WKYC anchor Sara Shookman was the mistress of ceremonies.