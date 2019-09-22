Sunday

Sep 22, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Registration for the Nov. 5 general election will end, by law, at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The Guernsey County Board of Elections, 627 Wheeling Ave., Suite 101, Cambridge, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 7. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People are qualified to vote if: 

• You are a citizen of the U.S.

• You are 18 years old on the day of the election at which you seek to vote.

• You have been a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days before the election.

Voters may register in person at any of the following locations: 

• The office of the Secretary of State or any of the 88 county boards of election

• The office of any Deputy Registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

• Offices of designated agencies that provide public assistance or disability programs

• Public libraries

• Public schools or vocational schools

• County treasurer’s offices

Every voter will be required to provide proof of identity before voting.

The form of identification you may use include: 

• Your current and valid photo identification card

• Military identification

• A copy of a current utility bill

• A bank statement

• A paycheck, government check

• A government document showing your name and current address.