Sixty-three people with outstanding warrants were arrested last week in the Akron area as part of the Rubber City Roundup.

Officers arrested people wanted for sexual assault, assault, burglary, narcotic offenses, weapons charges and failure to register as a sex offender. They also seized three rifles and two handguns.

The arrests were made between Sept. 16 and 20. This was a joint effort by the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force and numerous local agencies, including the Akron Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

“The goal of this operation was to show a strong law enforcement presence and arrest as many violent fugitives as possible,” Akron Chief Kenneth Ball said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of a fugitive is encouraged to call the task force at 1-866-4-WANTED or text WANTED and the tip to 847411.