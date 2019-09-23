We’re full of fall fests with food today.

Let's go:

Eats, crafts in the Falls

The second annual three-day Immaculate Heart of Mary School Fall Festival and Craft Market will kick off Friday in Cuyahoga Falls. Food will be sold by Hamad’s on Main throughout the weekend-long event.

Hamad’s on Main is a downtown breakfast and lunch Akron eatery that does a lot of eats for events. Johnathan Hamad, part of the family that owns Rockne’s Pub on Merriman Road in Akron, opened Hamad’s on Main in 2017. I digress.

The Fall Festival will be in the church parking lot at 1905 Portage Trail, and the Craft Market will be inside the Parish Community Center.

Admission to the event — which features live music — is free.

Beer and wine tents will be set up. A silent auction, carnival games, inflatables, and more will be available. Handmade goods will be available at the Craft Market. The event will run from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a closing mass at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Lillis Drive will be closed from Portage Trail to Silver Lake Avenue during the event.

For more information, go to www.ihmfallfestival.com.

Mums in Barberton

Mums are the main thing — 17,000 of them creating colorful displays — but there also will be food vendors at the Barberton Mum Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The downtown fest, near Lake Anna, will include free family entertainment — including water ski shows — arts and crafts, gardening tips, sand sculpting, children’s activities and food. The theme for this year’s garden mum display is “Under the Big Top.”

Admission is free. Chrysanthemums are donated by Aris Horticulture in Barberton.

See the Barberton Mum Festival Facebook page for more information.

Polish Oktoberfest

Celebrate Polish Oktoberfest at the Polish American Citizens Club of Akron from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature dancing to live polka music and homemade pierogi. Polish sausage, cabbage rolls and more will be available for purchase.

Back this year are flights and bottles of Polish beer. How do you say beer in Polish? Piwo, with the w pronounced like a v. (Thank you, Google.)

Admission is $5, free for children ages 12 and under. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, call 330-253-0496.

The club is at 472 E. Glenwood Ave. (Enter from Dan Street.)

Bit of honey at zoo

Akron Zoo will celebrate bees and other pollinators at its second annual Honey Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event, which is included in regular zoo admission, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be honey tastings, as well as mead — honey wine — tastings. The mead will be supplied by Crafted Artisan Meadery in Suffield Township. The Summit County Bee Association will be on hand offering talks and demonstrations.

Zoo keeper talks and a meet-and-greet with the honey bear mascot also will be part of the event.

For more information, go to www.akronzoo.org or call 330-375-2550.

Italy in Barberton

The Tuscany on Tusc festival — featuring Italian food, as well as music, beer and wine, returns Friday to Tuscarawas Avenue in downtown Barberton.

Castello’s Italian Kitchen of Alliance will provide eats, including Italian sausage, tortellini, zucchini fries and Italian doughnuts during the street fest that will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Tuscarawas.

The Tuscan Trio will perform music. The event also will feature an Italian villa photo setting and raffles of gift baskets.

It's presented by the Magical Theatre Company in Barberton.

Something Russian

The Something Russian Festival at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Suffield Township, runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 2. It will feature ethnic food, music, dancing, tours of the church and more.

The church says Something Russian draws more than 5,000 visitors from throughout Northeast Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and the surrounding area each year. The festival is a rare weekday event.

Lunches and dinners are available to eat at the church social hall or for take-out. Chicken Kiev, perogi and poonchki are among festival favorites. Other menu items include homemade halupki (stuffed cabbage rolls), blini, borscht, traditional potato pancakes, grilled cevapcici (sausage filled with beef, pork and spices) and a variety of fresh baked goods including nut, poppy seed and apricot rolls, as well as kiffle and much more. The festival’s tearoom will feature varieties of imported teas.

The St. Nicholas Balalaika Orchestra and the St. Nicholas Russian Youth Dancers will give several live performances in the evenings on both days. Russian nesting dolls, imported carvings, Ukrainian Easter egg supplies and one-of-a-kind eggs, icons and other religious gifts will be available for purchase.

Church parishioners will be on hand to give tours of the church. Visitors can learn about the church’s iconography.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church is at state Route 532 and U.S. Route 224, off Interstate 76 between state Routes 91 and 43. For more information, go to www.somethingrussian.com.

Oktoberfest in Kent

The sixth annual Kent Oktoberfest, featuring seasonal beer, German food, live music, dancing, and photo ops with the Hans the Black Squirrel Mascot, will be from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 5 on Franklin Avenue in downtown Kent.

As in previous years, local food establishments will offer eats for sale. Setting up on the street this year will be Burnside Barbecue, Erie Street Kitchen, Grazers, Johnny Lote’s, Kent Cheesemonger, Popped!, Ray's Place, Scratch and Treno Ristorante.

Commemorative Oktoberfest beer mugs will be available for sale. For $10, event-goers can purchase a mug with one beer ticket. Additional beer tickets will be sold for $5 each.

For more information, go to www.mainstreetkent.org or the Kent Oktoberfest Facebook page.

Locktoberfest

Locktoberfest — organized by the Cascade Locks Park Association — returns Oct. 6. This year, festivities will take place at the Trailhead event center, at 21 W. North Street, next to Cascade Locks Park, at the northern edge of downtown Akron.

Festivities run from 1 to 6 p.m., with eats provided by Lock 15 Brewing, which is in the same building at the Trailhead. Local brewers R. Shea Brewing, Akronym Brewing and Missing Falls Brewing also will provide beer.

The event is free to attend. Food and beverage tickets will be available at the door.

All proceeds will benefit the preservation of the Mustill Store Museum at the Cascade Locks Parks. Live music will be provided by Wolf Creeque Band and Patty C and the Guys. The Youth Group from the German Family Society in Brimfield Township will show off its German folk dancing skills. Children's activities will be available.

The Mustill store, built in 1834, was refurbished and transformed into a museum in 2000 by the association with help from the city, Cuyahoga Valley National Park and other groups.

See the Cascade Locks Park Association Facebook page for more information.

Apples and festivals

Fall festivals continue at two area orchards: Rittman and Bauman, both in Wayne County.

Bauman's remaining festivals are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Oct. 5. Bauman, at 161 Rittman Ave. in Rittman, is not open Sundays. Call 330-925-6861 or visit https://baumanorchards.com.

Rittman Orchards, at 13548 Mount Eaton Road (state Route 94) in Doylestown, and its Bent Ladder hard cidery and winery continue Fall Festival Weekends this Saturday and Sunday and the following two weekends. Find a schedule at https://rittmanorchards.com. Call 330-925-4152.

Free coffee and a film

On Friday, five coffee shops in downtown Akron will celebrate ahead of National Coffee Day, which is Sunday, with free coffee and a short film. (OK, there’s a bakery that serves coffee in this group.)

Between noon and 3 p.m. people can stop in for a free cup of coffee at:

• Akron Coffee Roasters, 30 N. High St.

• Angel Falls Coffee, in the Shoppes at Akron Centre, 76 S. Main St. (Note, this is not the Angel Falls in Akron’s Highland Square.)

• Rubber City’s Remarkable Coffee & Café at Bounce Innovation Hub (the former Akron Business Accelerator) at 526 S. Main Street in the former B.F. Goodrich Tire & Rubber Co. complex.

• Serendipitea (formerly Wholly Joe’s), 11 E. Exchange St.

• Sweet Mary’s Bakery, 76 E. Mill St.

Beginning Friday and through the weekend, visitors to the above establishments can view the short dance film “But First…” and enter to win a price package that includes a pair of tickets to the upcoming Parsons Dance Company performance at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on the University of Akron campus. The weekend hours of the places vary by location and can be found on www.downtownakron.com.

The coffee shop screenings on Friday will be the dance film’s Akron debut. The film was produced by those involved with a collaboration of the National Center Choreography at the University of Akron and Dance Film SF (San Francisco dance film festival), with financial support from the Akron Civic Commons.

Many cups of coffee — and visits to Akron Coffee Roasters — were involved in the making of the film. Sounds recorded at Akron Coffee Roasters were used for the film’s score.

Menu morsels

• The Ido Bar & Grill's Oktoberfest menu will run Oct. 1 through Oct. 12. The Ido is at 1537 S. Main St. at Ido Avenue. Call 330-773-1724 or go to www.idobar.com. It features such fare as pierogi, pretzel bites, potato latkes, cabbage rolls, Polish kielbasa, beef goulash, apple dumplings and bread budding for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sundays.

• Chef Louis Prpich, owner of the Chowder House Cafe, at 2028 Chestnut Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, will celebrate his restaurant’s 10th anniversary with the eatery's annual clambake from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6.

Prpich has been doing clambakes for more than a quarter of a century, and this is his 11th year hosting one at his Chowder House.

He said he got the bug for clambakes while cooking at a restaurant in the Boston area.

He’s rolling back the prices to the initial cost: $35 for clam chowder (with no potatoes and lots of clams), a dozen fresh middleneck clams, half a roasted chicken, a baked yam, corn on the cob and Prpich’s sheet cake for dessert. Add a lobster for $20.

Reservations are a must. Call 330-794-7102.

Reminders

• The second annual Native American Foods dinner to commemorate Akron's North American First People's Day will be at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the outdoor pavilion at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life at 750 White Pond Drive. Cost is $50 a person. For reservations, go to http://bit.ly/NativeAmericanDinner. The dinner will be one in a series of events commemorating Akron's North American First People's Day, which this year is Oct. 7. Akron City Council unanimously approved the day in 2018.

• You can purchase muffins to support Muffins for Mammograms on Oct. 1 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.

Muffins for Mammograms — in its 27th year — raises money to provide free mammograms for uninsured or underinsured women at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital facilities and to support breast cancer education efforts as well as programs involving other cancers.

Muffins, from Main Street Gourmet in Akron, will be available 7-10 a.m. in the hospital's main lobby, 1 Akron General Ave., and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lock 3 on Oct. 1.

Food trucks also will be at Lock 3 to help you round out lunch. Sarah Kay, of the Rubber City station WQMX (94.9-FM), will be on hand for the Lock 3 event.

• Temple Israel Sisterhood of Temple Israel in Bath is taking orders for its first Digital Jewish Deli through Oct. 15.

The Digital Jewish Deli is so named because you can order online. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Temple Israel at 91 Springside Drive. Those getting food won't have to leave their cars.

The Digital Deli offerings include chicken matzo ball soup, stuffed cabbage, corned beef sandwiches, potato latkes and noodle kugel. See Akron Dish next week for a feature on some of the baked goods that are available.

To order and pay online, go to www.jewishdeli.net. You also can download the order form from the website and mail the form and payment to Temple Israel, 91 Springside Drive, Akron, OH 44333.

You also can pick up and complete the order form at Temple Israel and pay by cash or check.

Send local food news to Katie Byard at 330-996-3781 or kbyard@thebeaconjournal.com. You can follow her @KatieByardABJ on Twitter or on Facebook.