Akron Municipal Court is for the fourth year offering area couples the chance to get married on Halloween at the historic Akron Civic Theatre.

Last year, siixteen couples were married on Halloween at the downtown Akron theater.

This year, Akron Municipal Court Judge Ron Cable will perform Halloween weddings at the theater from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be scheduled and paid for before Oct. 31.

Time slots will not be added once all appointments are booked.

Prior to the ceremony, couples must obtain a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court.

They then must pay a cash-only ceremony fee at the Akron Municipal Court Clerk’s Office in Room 837 of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, at 217 S. High St. in downtown Akron.

The fee is $25 for those in the court’s jurisdiction, Akron, Fairlawn, Bath, Richfield, Springfield Township, Lakemore and the Summit

County portion of Mogadore. There is a $40 fee for those residing outside the jurisdiction.

After paying the fee, couples should take their receipts to Room 901 in the Stubbs building to schedule a time slot.

Couples can use the Main Street entrance or the Bowery Street entrance on the day of the ceremony. No professional photographers will be permitted.

For more information concerning scheduling, call the Akron Municipal Court’s Chief Service Bailiff Patricia Williams at 330-375-2592.

For more information about Akron Municipal Court services and programs, please visit: https://www.akronmunicipalcourt.org,