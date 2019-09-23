Anyone who wants to de-stress after work is invited to come to Mustard Seed Market & Cafe Thursday night to chill out at a Decompression Chamber event, featuring the New York-based Escher String Quartet.

Tuesday Musical is partnering with the restaurant for the program at its Highland Square location for the free event, which will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The famed Escher quartet will perform inside the cafe while guests enjoy the eatery's usual food and bar menu both inside and out, on the second-story patio.

Decompression Chamber is Tuesday Musical’s series aimed easing stress in Akron workplaces.

"Listening to classical music has lots of benefits. Research shows that it can decrease stress, boost brain function, improve productivity, increase physical performance, and even sharpen memory,” said Cyndee Snider, Tuesday Musical’s interim executive director.

On Valentine's Day in 2018, the Escher did a Decompression performance during the lunch hour at the Summit County Courthouse. This time, the event will be in a cozier social setting at 867 W. Market St. No reservations are needed. For more information, see Decompression Chamber on Facebook.

A former BBC New Generation Artist, the Escher quartet has performed at the BBC Proms at Cadogan Hall and is a regular guest at London’s Wigmore Hall. In its hometown, the ensemble serves as season artists of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Escher also is Tuesday Musical’s quartet in residence.