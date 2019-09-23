The county will pay an Akron man $15,000 and make improvements to the county parking deck after he sued the county over the deck’s accessibility.

Summit County Council on Monday passed a resolution authorizing the county executive to execute the settlement agreement with Spencer Neal of Akron, who has had spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly, since birth. He uses a wheelchair, as he is paralyzed from the waist down, according to the suit.

According to the resolution, the county executive and Neal reached the terms of an agreement to settle his complaint, which includes a payment not exceeding $15,000 and an agreement that the county will make modifications to the parking deck that must be completed by Aug. 1, 2022. A cost estimate of the modifications was not available.

Neal will dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled.

The civil rights suit, filed in federal court in June 2018, asserts the county is in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 at the Summit County Parking Deck, 200 S. High St., Akron.

Neal’s attorney, Colin Meeker, said Neal is pleased with the outcome of the settlement negotiations with the county.

“As a disability-based civil rights activist and a patron of the Summit County Parking Deck on High Street, Mr. Neal is content knowing that Summit County will remediate certain barriers to access which made it difficult for him when traversing the deck,” Meeker said in an email. “It is his goal that all public and private entities will educate themselves on the requirements of the Americans with [Disabilities] Act so that he, and the rest of the disabled community, can go everywhere and do all the same things that mobile people can do on a daily basis.”

Greta Johnson, the county’s public information officer, said modifications already made to the parking deck include re-striping the van accessible spaces in the deck, moving signs and enclosing pipes, with future work to include improvements to the pedestrian ramp inside the deck and the pedestrian walkway.

"We take accessibility very seriously and are working to improve accessibility in the parking deck and everywhere people need to be in the county,” Johnson said.

According to the suit, Neal works as a runner for the law firm Blakemore, Meeker & Bowler Co., the firm that filed the suit on Neal’s behalf. He is responsible for filing court documents with various courts in the county.

The suit states Neal visited the parking deck twice in June 2018, along with other subsequent visits, and found it didn’t have accessible parking for him, with “numerous serious architectural barriers to access” in violation of the ADA and Rehabilitation Act.

Neal found handicap-accessible parking was not available on all floors of the deck, the suit states, with spaces on one floor inaccessible and occupied and spaces on another floor occupied.

“[Neal] kept on driving to find accessible parking, and not having another choice, finally double parked in two general parking spaces so as to no[t] become blocked in,” the suit states. “It is discriminatory and unfair to put [Neal] at risk of parking tickets in order to utilize the Facility.”

The suit states travel is taxing on Neal’s body because negotiating inaccessible areas requires twisting of the spine and overuse of shoulders and wrists, along with wear and tear on his wheelchair.

“...[T]hese various barriers to access dishearten and frustrate him,” the suit states.

The suit claims the county discriminated against Neal and others with disabilities by failing to remove architectural barriers, calling the deck “...inaccessible to disabled persons.”

An amended complaint filed in October 2018 lists nearly 130 violations related to the parking deck, ranging from not having enough accessible parking spaces at locations throughout the deck and accessible spaces having barriers to issues with people with mobility aids having to travel in traffic lanes and elevator buttons being too high.

“The ADA violations described above make wheelchair use dangerous, and difficult — or impossible — for [Neal] and other qualified individuals with disabilities to travel safely to and from the Facility, and within the Facility,” the suit states.

Contact reporter Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.