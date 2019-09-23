JACKSON TWP. — Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is reviving former medical offices on Fulton Drive NW to open its first Stark County location.

An orthopaedic, plastic and reconstructive clinic has opened at 4466 Fulton Drive NW, said Holli Cholley, chief nursing and operations officer for Crystal Clinic.

Plans are for 10 orthopaedic surgeons and one plastic and reconstructive surgery physician to be part of the Crystal Clinic’s medical team in Stark County. Another 30 employees — nurses, technicians and clerks — round out the staff.

Cholley said Crystal Clinic’s patient base in Stark County has been growing and that led to the decision to open the office in Jackson Township.

Outpatient services at the office will include assessment, treatment and post-surgical care of orthopaedic conditions, whether caused by injury, over use or degenerative disorders. Plastic surgery services include care for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, as well as non-invasive cosmetic treatments.

Crystal Clinic is a physician-owned orthopaedic specialty hospital system. GBS Corp., based in Jackson Township, owns a minority interest in the business. GBS provides software and technology packages for healt care business and credit unions, along with content management, and print, marketing, filing and labeling solutions.

The Jackson Township location and one in Broadview Heights in Cuyahoga County both opened Sept. 16. They are the first Crystal Clinic offices outside of Summit County.

Crystal Clinic now has 12 locations in Northeast Ohio.

Meanwhile, Crystal Clinic has plans to build an orthopaedic specialty hospital in Fairlawn. It hopes to have the facility open in 2021, although the process has been stalled because disputes over Crystal Clinic’s plans to use the property.

Crystal Clinic acquired the Jackson Township building in June, according to county records. The property had been purchased by Patriot Software, which is expanding its operations. But before Patriot launched extensive remodeling, Crystal Clinic asked about buying the building because it was constructed in 2004 for doctors’ offices.

Cholley said offices have opened on the building’s upper level, while renovations are being done on the lower level. The building will be fully operational by the end of November.