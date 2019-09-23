Cuyahoga Falls City School district wants to hear from community members during a Tuesday meeting about a proposed tax issue that would include money to help pay for a new school building housing students in sixth through 12th grades.

The meeting concerning Issue 6 — which will be on the Nov. 5 ballot — will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Cuyahoga Falls High School Auditorium.

Audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions throughout the course of a presentation about the issue.

“Participants will be encouraged to submit questions using a 3-inch by 5-inch note card,” district Superintendent Todd Nichols said. “Questions will be added to our FAQ posts.”

The 9.83-mill tax issue would be divided three ways:

‒ A 4-mill levy for the district’s operating budget that would be effective for 10 years and would raise around $3.1 million a year.

‒ A 5.33-mill, 36-year bond issue that would generate about $80.6 million.

‒ A 0.5-mill continuing permanent improvement levy. The funds from this levy would be put in a maintenance fund for the new construction.

If the 9.83-mill levy is approved, it would cost homeowners $344 per $100,000 of their home’s value each year.

The bond issue portion of the levy would go to pay for a $113.8 million plan to combine students in sixth through 12th grades into one school building.

The bond issue would fund both the local share of the plan -- required by the state -- as well as "locally funded" initiatives to build a new school building, Nichols said. About $56.5 million, or 63% of for the new building, would be the required local share of the project; $33.2 million, or 37% of the cost, would be paid for by the state. The locally funded initiatives are about $24 million, which brings the total cost of the facilities project to $113.8 million. Locally funded initiatives for news schools are those that go beyond the scope of what the Ohio School Facilities Commission will fund.

Under the Cuyahoga Falls Master Facilities plan, Newberry Elementary and Bolich Middle schools would be demolished and a new building for sixth through 12th grade plus the Career Tech program would be built.

For more details visit @CFCSDLevy2019 on Facebook.