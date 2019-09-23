Two new hair-cutting places on the same street in downtown Akron are trimming their rent bills thanks to a program designed to help fill empty storefronts and office space.

“I always wanted to work for myself. I always wanted to build something that was mine,” said DeShawn Johnson, 44, while he cut a customer’s hair last week at his Experience Barber & Beauty Shop.

The place was busy, with two other barbers working and other customers waiting. But the contemporary jazz music playing in the background helped set a relaxed mood.

Experience Barber & Beauty Shop, at 88 E. Mill St., across from the John S. Knight Center, is among the latest crop of businesses to benefit from the nonprofit Downtown Akron Partnership’s “pop-up retail” program.

In this fourth phase of the program, a grant from the Hudson-based Burton D. Morgan Foundation helps to pay the rent of the businesses for six months. The amount decreases each month.

Down the street from Experience Barber & Beauty Shop is the new Mint Hair Collective salon, which also is participating in the program.

Mint Hair Collective opened earlier this month at 70 E. Mill, in the space that formerly housed the Apotheclaire salon, which closed this past April after a three-year run.

Since the “pop-up” program began in 2015, more than two dozen new ventures in the service and retail sectors have participated, as well as all of the vendors inside the Northside Marketplace, which opened in 2017 in downtown Akron’s Northside District.

Sixty-two percent of the businesses that have been open for a year or more are still open downtown; 81 percent are still in operation downtown or elsewhere, said Suzie Graham, president and CEO of the Downtown Akron Partnership, which formed in the mid-1980s to promote and develop the city's core.

The businesses “have activated the street, and they build the community’s character in the way tall office buildings or inactive storefront cannot,” Graham said.

Styles for everyone



Johnson, the owner of the Experience Barber & Beauty Shop, said he likes being downtown.

“It’s the type of area — multi-ethnic — I want,” he said, noting that his shop is for men and women and he cuts all types of hair, "black people's, white people's, Asians'..."

“I’m trying to create that atmosphere where everybody can be comfortable,” he said.

Last Friday, customers included students from the University of Akron, as well as a student who attends Early College High School downtown, a partnership of the University of Akron and Akron Public Schools where students earn high school and college credits at the same time.

"It's bringing some life to downtown," Early College student, Jaden Vaughn, 16, said of the Experience Barber & Beauty Shop.

Experience owner Johnson said the rent subsidy — which he is still receiving — has allowed him to spend money on brightening up the Mill Street space, previously home to another barber shop. He has painted and is making other changes.

The program “gives you the opportunity to be successful … a stepping stone, definitely,” he said, noting that Downtown Akron Partnership provides help in addition to the rent subsidy.

The nonprofit’s spokeswoman, Sharon Gillberg, said that participating ventures get a professional photo shoot, as well as rack cards. Downtown Akron Partnership also helps them connect with small business resources such as SCORE and the state’s Small Business Development Center.

Boost to begin



For the first month, businesses get some 80 to 90 percent of their rent paid through the grant; the amount decreases each month after.

The total amount a business receives varies. Graham said the most a business has received is about $4,500.

About $22,000 of grant money has been allocated for rent subsidies in this fourth phase. In addition to the Experience and Mint Collective hair-cutting places, another business in the fourth phase is Rubber City Comics, which also is on East Mill Street, across from the John S. Knight Center.

While the store is not new, it has a new owner, Jason Miller, who also owns Stuff Genie Emporium, a collectibles store in Barberton.

The comic book store, as well as Mint Hair Collective, are in storefronts that are part of the Greystone Building, where Downtown Akron Partnership has its offices. The nonprofit's officials are happy to see a cluster of shops on Mill Street. They include Sweet Mary's Bakery, also in a Greystone storefront. Sweet Mary's, which opened in 2015, was among participants in the first phase of the "pop-up" program.



Other initial participants still in business include the Chill ice cream shop, which opened in 2016. A dry-cleaning drop-off and pick-up operation is among those in the first phase no longer in business.

Downtown Akron Partnership, which receives nearly 40 percent of its funding through annual assessments of downtown property owners, hopes to continue the program next year. The "pop-up" name given to the program is something of a misnomer. Typically pop-up shops are designed to be temporary. Downtown Akron Partnership obviously wants the shops to stay.

