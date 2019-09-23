We should have celebrated its 100th birthday. Instead, we will plan its funeral.

The trolley shed is leaving the station.

Specialty tire company Smithers plans to move its global headquarters into the former Austen BioInnovation Institute at 47 N. Main St., bringing nearly 200 jobs downtown.

As part of the plans, the historic, open-air shed next to the building and two adjacent structures will be razed to make room for Smithers’ 25,000-square-foot research and development center.

The cavernous shed originally served the Northern Ohio Traction & Light Co.’s Akron Terminal, a railway station that was built in 1918 at North Main and Federal (later Perkins Street and now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard).

Cleveland architect Franz C. Warner designed the four-story, white-granite terminal and eight-track train shed. The project, which cost $800,000 (more than $13.5 million today), was developed in anticipation of the construction of the North Hill Viaduct across the Little Cuyahoga Valley.

“When the new N.O.T. terminal station is finished it will be the largest and finest electric road terminal station in the country,” publicist E. Burt Fenton promised in May 1918.

Northern Ohio Traction & Light supplied power to Akron and operated an interurban network on nearly 300 miles of track. Passengers waited at the terminal for interurban cars to take them on the electric rail system as far north as Cleveland and as far south as Uhrichsville.

Travelers lined up at three ticket windows and found seats on wooden benches or milled about the terminal, which boasted a waiting room, baggage area, restaurant, cigar stand, smoking room, newsstand and barbershop.

More than 32 interurban cars entered or left the station each hour. Passengers exited the waiting room through a tunnel and climbed stairs toward boarding platforms.

The train shed, which was made of structural steel and covered an area of 161 feet by 230 feet, had eight tracks and could accommodate 24 interurban cars simultaneously.

“Passengers getting on cars in the train shed must show their tickets at the gate,” the Akron Evening Times reported Dec. 20, 1918. “This prevents crowding around the cars and prevents patrons from getting on the wrong trains. Entrance to the tracks is by subway of the very latest metropolitan design. The station is said to be the finest trolley terminal in this country and no expense has been spared to provide every comfort and courtesy for patrons.”

The formal opening took place in January 1919. Interurban cars entered the south side of the building and exited at the north end on Federal Street. The company employed 800 motormen and conductors, who earned 35 cents an hour.

Alas, the golden age didn’t last long. Over the next decade, the electric railway faced increasing competition from motor bus lines that didn’t need tracks to operate.

The renamed Northern Ohio Power & Light added two floors to the terminal in 1930 and then agreed to consolidate with other utilities to form the Ohio Edison Co., which maintained its general offices there for 45 years.

“In 1932 when the rail lines were abandoned, the tracks were covered over and the shed was then used only by buses,” local historians James M. Blower and Robert S. Korach wrote in 1966. “… The rails are beginning to glint through the pavement once again, almost as if NOT&L is trying to come back to life.”

Greyhound operated a station at the building before opening a terminal on South Broadway in 1948. The shed thereafter served as an automobile parking garage.

Ohio Edison abandoned the former terminal in 1976 for a 19-story skyscraper down the street. The Summit County Welfare Department, now known as Summit County Job & Family Services, occupied the offices for 40 years until relocating to the Triangle Building on South Main Street in 2016.

The Austen BioInnovation Institute, which moved into the offices in 2012, has reached the end of the line. Now owned by Summit County’s Development Finance Authority, the Main Street property will welcome Smithers, an Akron company that is nearly as old as the former terminal.

As part of the $16.9 million project, the old shed must go.

In recent years, the newly dubbed Trolley Barn has become an unlikely center for the arts, playing host to some unusual cultural events including beer festivals, dance performances, art displays and fashion shows.

The final performance will really bring the roof down.

Mark J. Price can be reached at mprice@thebeaconjournal or 330-996-3850.