Akron police found a 35-year-old man dead near Summa Health’s Akron City Hospital around 7 a.m. Monday after being shot in the back.

Police saw that the victim had sustained gunshot wounds to the back, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the 200 block of North Forge Street, east of downtown Akron.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information is available at this time, Akron police said in a news release.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene around 7 a.m. Monday.