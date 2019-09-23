Ron Woodrich is about half the man he used to be.

And the lead desktop support analyst at Akron Children’s Hospital could not be happier or feel better about it.

With the Akron Marathon just days away, Woodrich is among the thousands of running enthusiasts preparing to take to the streets Saturday in the annual fitness endurance test.

This healthy lifestyle was not always a thing for the Cleveland resident.

Standing at over 6 feet tall, Woodrich was once a mountain of a man who could polish off two Chipotle burritos without blinking an eye and be ready for a snack afterwards.

"I would go to Golden Coral and fill plate after plate," he said. "I would drink pop liters at a time."

But as much as he loved eating not-so-healthy food, he loved riding roller coasters just as much.

One day, a lifetime of calories caught up to him.

He remembers it like it was yesterday. The day he hit rock bottom.

It was July 13, 2013, and he was about to climb aboard the then new GateKeeper roller coaster at Cedar Point.

He realized his girthy frame was too big for the safety restraint and he wasn't able to ride.

"Being a big guy always limited what I could do but it never stopped me until that day on the Gatekeeper," he said.

He spent the rest of the day at a park that is supposed to be a place of fun and laughter just plain miserable.

"I was just inconsolable the rest of the day," Woodrich said. "I left the park disgusted with myself."

But the low point was also a new beginning.

Woodrich said he sought out the help of his personal physician to see if he was a suitable candidate for bariatric surgery.

Tipping the scale at some 355 pounds, he was a likely candidate.

But first doctors wanted him to dramatically change his sedentary lifestyle and eating habits.

After he showed he could lose 50 pounds on his own, Woodrich said, the doctors would then consider the next step toward approving the surgery.

"I thought if I can lose 50 pounds on my own — why would I have the surgery?"

So leaning on his techie background, he created a digital journal where he tracked each and every morsel he ate.

Carefully counting every calorie and carbohydrate consumed, Woodrich first eliminated pop from his diet and stopped eating out — even though he missed his Applebee's.

"I started making a lot more fresh food at home," he said.

Looking back, he readily admits he was a bit fanatical about everything he consumed to the point he carried a scale with him so he could carefully measure everything to determine the exact calorie count. He would whip out the scale at family gatherings and even at restaurants.

"They would look at me and say 'what are you doing?'"

He also began walking more — first slowly to be careful to not create too much stress on his legs from his large frame.

The results were swift.

He was shedding the weight at a rate of five to six pounds a week.

Woodrich said at one point he was fearful that he was losing weight too fast.

But as long as he was feeling great and was still active, his doctors told him to continue along his healthy path.

He progressed from a casual stroll on a treadmill to a more brisk walk to eventually jogging outdoors.

Roughly a year later, his weight dropped to a low of 180 pounds as the remaining fat turned to muscle.

It was around the same time that he decided to run in some local races and signed up for the Akron Children’s Kids Are #1 Run.

He caught the bug and soon ran in more 5ks and even a 10k.

"Running is a great way to Zen out," he said.

Like counting his calories, Woodrich said, running became a daily thing as he ran two or more mile per day.

He ran his first half marathon in 2016 in the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon and is looking forward to running it again on Saturday.

And yes, Woodrich did ride the Gatekeeper — just about a year to the day he was turned away.

Instinctively, he said, he first tried out the test seat to see if he fit.

Being more than 100 pounds lighter, Woodrich said, he knew this wouldn't be a problem but he just wanted to make sure.

At the age of 37, he said, he is now able to do more than things than he ever was from kayaking to wall climbing to snowboarding.

"This opened a lot of doors that had never been open for me before."

