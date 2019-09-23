KENT — When Beto O’Rourke arrives at Kent State University on Wednesday, he will be met by at least two open carry marchers.

Last Wednesday, Kent State’s College Democrats announced through Twitter that the U.S. representative from Texas and presidential candidate would speak on the university’s Risman Plaza. The Record-Courier posted the notice on its Facebook page, and Kent State alumnus Brett Pucillo commented that people should join him in an open carry demonstration.

Pucillo, who graduated from Kent in 2010, is also the founder and a past president of Ohio Carry, a group that educates people about firearms in general, Ohio’s open carry laws, concealed carry permits and civil rights during police encounters, according to the group’s website. The group, which started in the Summit and Portage counties, now has a presence throughout the state.

On Monday, Pucillo said that he and his brother, Eric Pucillo, were planning a walk through the campus while O’Rourke is there to provide “education, talk to Beto’s supporters and clear up misconceptions.” Pucillo, who lives in Kent, said that “a couple” other people have contacted him to participate, but he does not have a confirmed number.

“A lot of people don’t know the laws regarding open carry or carry in general. That’s the only option for legally carrying on a campus, so for people who do need to be on campus, it’s the only way. People assume every gun is an automatic killing machine, and we’d be happy to go over what guns are and what they actually do,” Pucillo said.

According to Kent State’s policy, “students, staff, faculty and third parties doing business with the university are...prohibited from possessing, storing or using a deadly weapon while outside on university grounds, that is owned, operated or leased by the university.”

KSU’s policy also prohibits students, staff, faculty and third parties, as well as visitors, from having guns inside a building. Pucillo’s open-carry walk will be outside.

“We’re an open-carry campus. There are restrictions for faculty, students and staff but anyone can carry at any time,” university spokesman Eric Mansfield said.

Mansfield said that the university is working with the College Democrats, who are sponsoring O’Rourke’s appearance, on security measures, “as we would do with any student group that will draw a crowd outdoors but I have no specifics.”

Kent State University Police could not be reached for comment.

O’Rourke recently presented a proposal for a mandatory gun buyback program during the third Democratic presidential debate. On Tuesday, he will speak in Dayton and at Ohio State University, and on Wednesday he will speak in Pittsburgh before arriving at Kent State, and then head to Erie, Pennsylvania.

O’Rourke’s speech, and Pucillo’s demonstration, come in the middle of the university’s yearlong 50th commemoration of May 4, 1970, when Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire on students protesting the Vietnam War and the U.S. expansion into Cambodia.

“I obviously can’t speak for anyone else, but if I was on campus during that time, I would have wanted a gun to defend myself and not wait for someone else to come with a gun to defend me,” Pucillo said.

O’Rourke is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m., and Pucillo said he will start to walk near the Student Center around 6:15 p.m.