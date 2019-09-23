One resident complained about a bullet hole in his camper, two others about multiple shooters firing into a bunkered backstop.

Another resident worried about the bullets flying over his property, and others were annoyed by the noise.

As spent shells piled up, the complaints trickled in.

Gunfire in New Franklin was under fire.

Mayor Paul Adamson said Thursday that the city has no ordinance covering ordnance, so city leaders did some research.

“Council at that point decided to see what we, the county and the state had on the books,” he said.

The county restricts shooting a firearm to areas farther than 300 feet from a home or business, but it applies to unincorporated areas. The state leaves municipalities to set their own rules.

“In the state of Ohio, if you have a firearm, you can fire [it],” Adamson said.

So, municipalities construct their own ordinances.

Akron, for instance, strictly prohibits the discharge of a firearm with exceptions for law enforcement, military drills, self defense and licensed “shooting galleries.” The ordinance includes cannons in its definition of firearms.

Adamson crafted a proposal to address residents’ concerns without muzzling the practice entirely.

“We’re still rural in a lot of places,” Adamson said. “My primary concern was the smaller lots.”

He decided to put together a plan he knew would draw fire, but which he hoped would start debate and eventually lead to a community consensus.

That debate started in earnest on Wednesday during a council meeting. About 100 residents showed up, many of them loaded with questions and concerns.

“There was a pretty significant reaction,” Adamson said, largely focused on the distance requirements in his draft. “The reaction was: We can’t shoot our guns anywhere.”

They had a point, he said. The “extreme” distance requirements were placed in the proposal with the intention of adjusting them.

In an address to residents on the city’s web site, Adamson explained his thinking.

“I began with an extreme of 2,000 feet but always assumed we would ultimately arrive on a lesser distance,” he wrote.

Comments before and during Wednesday’s meeting were aimed at the distances. At the conclusion of the meeting, Adamson put together a citizens committee of 11 residents, all who shoot, to meet Monday.

“My intention is to share some ideas with these folks and see if we can have a consensus come out of this committee,” he said.

Ideas generated in Monday’s meeting will be discussed at public meeting on the issue at 7 p.m. Thursday. The mayor said he hopes a proposal emerges that addresses residents’ concerns.

“I want to find something to reasonably accommodate people who are shooting,” the mayor said. “My specific concern was to make sure we had something in the smaller lots that would prevent the discharge of a firearm.”

Based on the discussion that’s already taken place, Adamson is confident that residents will help craft an acceptable ordinance.

“I’m optimistic we’re going to put something [good] together,” he said.

Alan Ashworth can be reached at 330-996-3859 or emailed at aashworth@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconjournal.