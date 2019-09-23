AKRON

Man shot in back found

dead near hospital

Akron police found a 35-year-old man dead near Summa Akron City Hospital around 7 a.m. Monday.

Police saw that the man had gunshot wounds to the back, and he was pronounced dead at the scene in the 200 block of North Forge Street.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information was available, Akron police said in a news release.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notifications.

Police say woman injured

as she fled bar fight

A 26-year-old woman told police she was shot in the leg during a large fight inside a bar in the 1700 block of South Main Street early Sunday morning.

The woman said she was leaving the bar because of the fight when she heard gunshots and then felt a pain in her right leg. She looked down and discovered she had been shot. A friend drove her to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury.

Police said the woman was unable to provide a description of the person who shot her.

63 people with outstanding

warrants arrested in roundup

Sixty-three people with outstanding warrants were arrested last week in the Akron area as part of the Rubber City Roundup.

Officers arrested people wanted for sexual assault, assault, burglary, narcotic offenses, weapons charges and failure to register as a sex offender. They also seized three rifles and two handguns.

The arrests were made between Sept. 16 and 20. This was a joint effort by the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force and numerous local agencies, including the Akron Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

“The goal of this operation was to show a strong law enforcement presence and arrest as many violent fugitives as possible,” Akron Chief Kenneth Ball said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of a fugitive is encouraged to call the task force at 1-866-4-WANTED or text WANTED and the tip to 847411.

Haitian choir to perform

at St. Paul's church

The Haitian Youth Choir's 24-city U.S. concert tour will end with a stop at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Akron at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The choir, also called Les Petits Chanteurs, is based at Holy Trinity Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, which was destroyed in the devastating 2010 earthquake. The group features 30 boys and girls ages 10 to 16 and an eight-piece chamber ensemble.

The concert, which will feature Haitian folk and sacred music, is a benefit for the renowned music school at Holy Trinity Church.

According to music school director Father David Cesar, the choir has been practicing in temporary spaces after the school and concert hall was destroyed. Funds raised through the tour will support the creation of a new, permanent home and concert hall.

Admission for the Akron concert, at 1361 W. Market St., is free. A free-will offering will be accepted. For more information, call 330-836-9327 Ext. 20 or email receptionist@stpaulsakron.org.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

County councilman

to hold office hours

Summit County Council District 2 representative John Schmidt will host public office hours from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St.

Schmidt will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from residents. District 2 includes most of Cuyahoga Falls, Munroe Falls and portions of Akron, including East Akron, Goodyear Heights and North Hill.

For more information, contact the Summit County Council office at 330-643-2725.

COLUMBUS

Judge allows birth certificate

rule challenge to proceed

Four transgender people challenging an Ohio rule preventing people from changing the gender listings on their birth certificates have won their day in court.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson denied the state’s request that the lawsuit filed by the ACLU, Lambda Legal and the ACLU of Ohio be dismissed.

The lawsuit contends the birth certificate rule imposed by the state Department of Health and the Office of Vital Statistics is unconstitutional.

Most states already allow such changes. Ohio and Tennessee are the last two to prohibit them.

A federal lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s rule was filed in April. Kansas ended a federal lawsuit there in June, when Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly struck a deal by agreeing to allow gender identity changes on Kansas birth certificates.

Watson ruled this month.