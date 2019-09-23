A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with an Akron house fire early Monday in which his grandfather was critically injured.

Akron Fire Lt. Sierjie Lash the boy was arrested at the scene, in the 200 block of Cranz Place, off Dayton Street.

A dog died in the fire, and firefighters rescued two cats.

Firefighters responded to multiple calls about the fire. When they arrived about 1 a.m., they saw heavy smoke coming from the home’s second floor.

Lash said the grandfather was in critical condition at an area hospital early Monday morning.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire.

Akron police arrested the boy, who was living in the home, around 3 a.m., Lash said.

Lash said the boy is 15 or 16.

An Akron police spokesman said he would provide more information later.

This is a developing story. Check back with Ohio.com and the Beacon Journal.

..