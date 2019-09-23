1 Summit concert: 91.3 The Summit presents Andrew Bird – My Finest Work Yet Tour concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Hall in Cleveland. Tickets range from $36.50 to $56.50.

2 Beer release: There will be a World Gorilla Day fundraiser and beer release party at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Terrestrial Brewing Co. in Cleveland. The brewer is releasing a series of small-batch, limited-edition beers that raise awareness of efforts to save wildlife around the world.

3 Theater tour: There will be a free tour of the Akron Civic Theatre at noon Tuesday. Call 330-535-3179 to reserve a spot.