In the national conversation, vape shops are often punchlines or villains. But in the data, they're something else: a miraculous small-business success story.

Mom-and-pop vape shops are the fastest-growing retail segment of the past decade, as well as the one with the highest share of employees at small businesses. But a government ban on flavored vapes and increased regulation could wipe them out and leave an opening for big tobacco and big tech to dominate the fast-growing industry.

Tobacconists — the broader category which includes vape shops — have lapped every other retail segment since 2009 thanks to an explosion of tiny businesses, Labor Department data show.

Two thirds of vape-shop workers are employed by the 93% of businesses with fewer than 10 employees — a higher rate than for any other retail segment.

Yelp's vast databases, which allow us to break out segments not yet tracked by the government, agree. Since the end of 2012, vape shops have been the fastest-growing large retail segment tracked by the online review site. The shops are concentrated in the West and South, Yelp data show, with Nevada and Oklahoma competing for the title of vapingest state.

The entire industry has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks as an unidentified lung illness, thought to be vaping related, has killed at least seven people and sickened more than 500. Investigators have focused on black-market products containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, but they are casting a wide net.

In response to alarm over those mystery illnesses, as well as to broader concerns about vaping's growing appeal to high-school students, the Trump administration has announced plans to ban all flavored vaping liquids, or juices. The federal ban may not kick in for months, but the governors of two large states — Michigan and New York — have announced similar bans. Those will hit much sooner.

Vape shops in those states are reeling. Customers are racing to stock up on flavored liquids while store owners and employees ponder an uncertain future. Vape juice refills, which e-cigarettes heat to the point of vaporization, make up the bulk of these shops' businesses, multiple managers said — and their adult customers overwhelmingly prefer flavored options.

The impending flavored-juice bans are just the first major hurdle facing the country's thousands upon thousands of mom-and-pop vape shops. In May of next year, the FDA will require approval for vape liquids already on the market, an approval which its site says could cost between $117,000 and $466,000. The date has been moved several times by FDA officials and a court ruling, but vape-shop employees still know it by heart — they say it will mark the vape-pocalypse.

Most agree regulation is necessary, but expensive barriers like these will tilt the balance of the industry toward the big-money players, said Travis Pritchard, manager at Vaporz in Whitesboro, New York. "After the mom and pop stores are essentially flushed out of New York, the only devices you'll find are Juuls," he said.