Sixteen winning ideas will share a total of $592,000 from the 2019 Knight Arts Challenge Akron, ranging from an outdoor, public dance floor downtown to a play meant to help Bhutanese refugees heal.

"Akron exceeded our expectations with ideas that inspire and advance the city through the arts,'' Victoria Rogers, vice president for arts at the Knight Foundation, said of the award winners, who will be celebrated at a private reception Wednesday night at the Akron Art Museum.

Among the more unconventional ideas, FRONT Exhibition Company, which won a $100,000 grant, will partner with Swedish artistic collective Dansbana! to plan, design and install a dance floor in downtown Akron as a customized, public art piece. Passersby will be able to bust some moves to their own tunes with the help of big bluetooth-enabled speakers that will be a sculptural part of the outdoor dance floor.

Dasbana! will come to Akron for a community engagement process to get to know the city and decide where the dance floor will be installed. Fred Bidwell, executive director of FRONT International in Cleveland and a longtime Akron Art Museum supporter, said the goal for the dance floor is to bring people of different backgrounds and points of view together to express themselves.

"People are invited to perform and bring their own music, bring their own dance moves and have 15 minutes of fame on this public dance floor,'' Bidwell said. "It's really fun, interactive and a way to sort of activate public space in a super democratic way."

The winning projects are meant to showcase the rich diversity and creativity of the Akron community. This is the fourth year for the Knight Foundation's Knight Arts Challenge in Akron, which has awarded more than $3 million to date for projects of all sizes and types.

For Neema Tamang, managing director at Gum-Dip Theatre, a community-based theater in Akron, a $25,000 Knight grant will help him involve his Bhutanese/Nepali community in story circles to create the play "Three Countries, One Mother." He and Gum-Dip Artistic Director Katie Beck came up with the play's concept, based on Tamang's own father moving to Akron, his uncles living in Bhutan and his great uncle still living in Nepal.

Tamang, 23, was born at a Nepali refugee camp, where he lived for 17 years before moving to Akron in 2013. By incorporating the personal stories of others in his community into the play, he wants to give them the "opportunity to heal through theater-making."

"It will help my community to come out and engage with the American community,'' he said.

Performances will be planned for 2022, at the Exchange House in Akron's North Hill neighborhood and downtown.

In another theater project, Rubber City Theatre was awarded $60,000 for the development of the Rubber City Musical Incubator.

"There are a lot of theaters that focus on new plays and new play development but there aren't as many theaters focusing on new musicals,'' said Dane Leasure, the theater's artistic director.

The idea for the musical incubator stemmed from the theater's current work with a New York team on a world premiere musical "Masked,'' funded by a 2017 Knight Arts grant, which will be produced in April. With the new $60,000 Knight Arts grant, the theater's two-year incubator project will include multiple readings of new musicals in 2020-2021 and a world premiere musical, musical readings and musical workshops in 2021-2022.

The theater aims to work with young artists or mid-career composers and lyricists looking for places to try out their new material and "bring in artists from across the country to see what our little gem of a city has to offer," Leasure said.

Among the seven visual artists to receive a Knight grant is photographer Shane Wynn, who was awarded $17,000 for the project "40%."

"Forty percent refers to the percentage of young homeless people that identify as LGBTQ and they [LGBTQ youth] represent only 7 percent of the population of the U.S.,'' said Wynn, a three-time Knight Arts winner.

With the help of Community Aids Network/Akron Pride Initiative (CANAPI), Wynn will interview and document the stories of youths who have experienced homelessness as a result of their sexual identity. The project will include a traveling exhibition of photo essays as well as a surprise interactive sculptural element that Wynn described as a shareable, empathy-building piece.

"That statistic on 40 percent shocked me to my core, like basically people just throwing their kids away like garbage [kicking them out] because they don't agree with their gender identity or sexual preference,'' Wynn said. "I'm hoping to draw people in with empathy and compassion and have useful information on the back end."

In another visual art project, the Summit County Probate Court was awarded $50,000 for "Curated Courthouse" to bring a curated series of exhibits of local amateur and professional artists to the Summit County Courthouse. The courthouse, which had mounted art exhibits in the last several years with the Developmental Disabilities Board, Community Support Services and Summit Metro Parks, saw how the artwork brightened people's days.

"Everybody gets so much joy out of it that we thought, 'Is there a way to be able to do this on a regular basis?' " asked Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer.

The shows will emphasize amateur artists but will be professionally installed by the Curated Storefront all over the first floor of the courthouse.

"I think art's transformative, so if we can transform that moment, maybe it makes it easier for them to deal with whatever their issue is, whether they're a victim of a crime or a witness, or even if they're a defendant or a defendant's family or a victim's family," Stormer said of visitors to the courthouse.

Les Delices of Cleveland received a $15,000 grant to bring "Fables and Fairytales" to Akron for four performances in April. The collaborative project will include live baroque music, puppetry and a visual display to animate Aesop's Fables plus the 17th century feminist fairytale, "The White Cat," written by Countess D'Aulnoy. Les Delices founder Debra Nagy conceived the idea to animate these tales through visual imagery, song and poetry.

The early music ensemble is in its second year producing programs in Akron, its last being a medieval music program at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in January.

"We basically figured that we have an exciting opportunity and certainly a lot of room for growth to introduce ourselves to the community in Akron," Nagy said.

