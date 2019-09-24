A 53-year-old man from the Akron area died in a scuba diving incident last week in the St. Lawrence River near Kingston, Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 1:45 p.m. to Bateau Channel, where a diver lost vital signs after surfacing from a dive, according to news reports and a news release issued late Monday afternoon from the provincial police.

The man’s friends performed CPR until emergency crews arrived, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released.

The Leeds County Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are assisting that area’s coroner's office with the ongoing investigation, and an autopsy was to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

