An evaluation has found that an Akron man accused of setting fires that killed nine people is competent to stand trial.

But the ongoing debate over Stanley Ford’s mental state isn’t over yet.

Scott Rilley, one of Ford’s defense attorneys, asked for time during a status hearing Tuesday to examine the documentation used in determining Ford’s competency. After looking this over, he and Joe Gorman, Ford’s second attorney, may request another evaluation.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce ordered in late July that Ford be sent to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare, a maximum security mental health hospital in Columbus, for an evaluation to determine if he understands court proceedings and can participate in his defense. A Twin Valley doctor determined he could.

Ford 60, is accused of setting three fires in his Fultz Street neighborhood, with two people perishing in a 2016 fire and seven others – including five children – dying in another blaze in 2017. The third fire was a car fire with no injuries.

Ford faces the death penalty, though his attorneys are seeking to have this removed from the case because he suffers from brain damage.

