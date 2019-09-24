RETAIL

Dollar General opens

new store in Norton

Dollar General, with more than 250 stores in Northeast Ohio, has opened its newest store at 3334 Cleveland-Massillon Road in Norton.

The chain will celebrate the store’s opening beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday with free prizes and special deals.

The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples.

The site on Cleveland-Massillon Road is just north of Norton Elementary School.

REAL ESTATE

Cleveland-area home

prices increase

Home prices in the greater Cleveland area rose by more than 1% in July from June and are up more than 3 percent from a year ago, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller indices that track national home price trends.

Cleveland-area home prices were up 1.1% in July from June and are up 3.2 percent from July 2018, according to figures released Tuesday.

The 20-city composite index was up 2 percent from a year ago.

The latest report said that the rate of increases in U.S. home prices continues to slow.

INTERNET

Google wins case

over EU rules

The European Union's highest court has handed Google a major victory.

It says that the EU's "right to be forgotten" rules that allow people to control what comes up when their name is searched online do not apply outside the 28-nation bloc.

People in Europe have had the right to ask Google and other search engines to delete links to outdated or embarrassing information about themselves, even if it is true.

AUTOS

VW bosses charged

in emissions scandal

German prosecutors have dealt a blow to Volkswagen's efforts to put the 2015 emissions-cheating case behind it.

They have charged the automaker's chief executive, chairman and former CEO with stock manipulation for not telling investors at the time that the scandal was about to break.

The charges come as VW pushes ahead with its shift toward zero-emissions vehicles.

ECONOMY

US consumer

confidence drops

Consumer confidence fell sharply in September, a likely indication that growing economic uncertainties are taking a toll on American households.

The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index fell to 125.1 in September from a revised August reading of 134.2.

Consumers' assessments of both current economic conditions and expectations for the next six months slipped.

AVIATION

Investigator says FAA

inspectors not qualified

A federal investigator says safety inspectors who set pilot-training standards for the grounded Boeing Max weren't qualified, and the FAA misled Congress about the matter.

But the Federal Aviation Administration isn't backing down; it says all inspectors who worked on evaluating the Max were fully qualified for the work they did.