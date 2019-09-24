Dollar General, with more than 250 stores in Northeast Ohio, has opened its newest store at 3334 Cleveland-Massillon Road in Norton.

The chain of dollar stores will celebrate the store’s opening beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday with free prizes and special deals.

The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples.

The site on Cleveland-Massillon Road is just north of Norton Elementary School.

About a month ago, Dollar General held a similar grand opening celebration for a store at 1169 state Route 43 n Mogadore.

Dollar General, headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., began in 1939 as a family-owned business called J.L. Turner and Son in Scottsville, Kentucky. These days, there are more than 15,000 Dollar General stores nationwide.