Weather



Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High of 75, low of 56.



Wednesday: Sunshine throughout the day. High of 82, low of 62.



Diaper distribution



Operation Dry Bottoms, free diaper distribution for Guernsey County residents who qualify, will take place on Friday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Steubenville Ave. For more details, call the church at 740-432-7508.



Anti-bullying club



The Guernsey County Library is hosting an ‘Anti-Bullying Club’ on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 4:30 p.m., at the Byesville Branch. This program is for school aged children in kindergarten through 5th grade. There will be a speaker talking about anti-bullying. No registration is required. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Call 740-432-7536 with questions.



Byesville Rotary



The Byesville Rotary Club would like to invite the community to the Stop Nine Center on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., to assist club members in making no-sew blankets to donate to Childrens’ Services of Guernsey County. The blankets will be for foster children.



Community dinner



Every fourth Wednesday of the month, First United Methodist Church hosts a community dinner, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The First United Methodist Church is located at 641 Steubenville Ave. This meal is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. The Sept. 25 menu includes chicken, rice, salad, dessert and drinks.



HeartfulnessMeditation



Meditation is offered most Saturdays at the Crossroads Branch Library, beginning at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Come and discover the physical and emotional benefits of meditation. Please direct questions to heartfulnesscambridge@gmail.com.



Volunteers needed



Volunteers are needed for Dickens Welcome Center in November and December. Call Harriette Orr at 740-432-3219 if you are interested in helping. Men, women and teens welcome!



Thought of the day



So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you.



John 16:22