Summit County’s jobless rate fell in August.

The county rate dropped to 4.4 percent last month, down from 4.6 percent in July and unchanged from August 2018, according to figures released Tuesday from the Ohio Department of Child and Family Services.

Akron’s jobless rate fell to 5.1 percent in August, down from 5.3 percent in July and also unchanged from a year ago.

The unemployment rate in Cuyahoga Falls for August was 4.1 percent, the same as in July and down from 4.2 percent in August 2018.

There were 263,000 people working in Summit County in August, well up from 257,800 a year ago, according to state figures.

Even so, the August numbers show that employment in Summit County, while improving, still has not recovered from pre-Great Recession heights.

Since 2000 for the month of August, the number of people working in the county peaked at 283,400 in 2007, when the unemployment rate then was 5.2 percent. The low since 2000 was 251,900 in 2013, when the jobless rate was 7.5 percent.

There were more people counted as working in Summit County in August 2000 at 267,300 than there were last month.

Unemployment rates last month fell in 82 of Ohio’s 88 counties and were unchanged in the other six, the state reported. Rates ranged from a low of 2.7 percent in Mercer County to a high of 7.4 percent in Monroe County.

Rates were not adjusted to take into account seasonal factors.

Ohio had an unadjusted rate of 4.2 percent in August; the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent. The comparable U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8 percent last month, with the seasonally adjusted rate at 3.7 percent.

Unemployment rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio for August, July and August 2018:

Cuyahoga County: 4.3, 5.3, 5.3

Cleveland: 5.3, 6.6, 6.6

Medina County: 3.5, 4.4, 4.2

Portage County: 4.3, 4.6, 4.3

Stark County: 4.4, 4.6, 4.5

Canton: 5.1, 5.3, 5.4

Wayne County: 3.4, 3.6, 3.5

