LeBron James’ high school basketball jersey, sweat stains and all, is up for auction and online bidding had reached $34,000 by Tuesday morning.

An expert – who conducted “photomatching” -- says the jersey is the one James wore for his first – and now iconic -- Sports Illustrated cover, information on the goldinauctions.com website says.

A total of four bids had been received by Tuesday morning, and there were 25 days and 12-plus hours left to bid. The minimum bid was $25,000.

On the Feb. 18, 2002 cover of Sports Illustrated, the future NBA star wears the jersey – emblazoned with “Irish 23” -- and holds a basketball.

This text on the magazine’s cover reads: “The Chosen One – High school junior would be an NBA lottery pick right now”

The photo was taken during the magazine’s photo shoot on Feb. 3, 2002, at the St. Vincent-St. Mary gymnasium in Akron, according to a letter from an authenticator posted on goldauctions.com.

In a game later that day at the James A. Rhodes Arena on the University of Akron campus, James' St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish defeated the Hoban Knights of Akron 74-49, with LeBron scoring 32 points with 7 rebounds, notes the website.

“Conclusive photomatches” – made based on the alignment of the mesh holes” visible through the custom screened letters and numbers on the jersey -- show it was worn by James in the photo on the SI cover, according, to a letter from John Robinson, founder and owner of Resolution Photomatching, on the website.

The gold mesh jersey “shows good toning overall with some scuffing and perspiration stains as would be expected on the gamer of the NBA’s Number 1 draft pick,” says the item description.

The jersey was “given directly by LeBron James to our consignor [the person who now owns the jersey] and his family and was worn by LeBron for the majority of his junior season,” the description says. A detailed letter from the consignor, who attended the high school, is to accompany the jersey.

