"Leonard Bernstein: The Power of Music" opens Wednesday at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood, the first large-scale museum exhibition illustrating the famed conductor and composer’s life, Jewish identity and social activism. The exhibit, created to coincide with the maestro’s 100th birthday, includes artifacts such as Bernstein's piano and his conducting suit.

The Maltz Museum is offering a discounted $5 opening admission price through Sunday. The exhibit runs through March 1 at 2929 Richmond Road. Call 216-593-0575 or see maltzmuseum.org/Bernstein.