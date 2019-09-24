FAIRLAWN — A man told police he was shot twice in the legs by two men who tried to rob him Monday night.

Fairlawn police received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 100 block of Buffington Road, in a neighborhood just west of South Miller Road and south of West Market Street, at 9:20 pm. Monday, according to a news release.

Officers responded and found a 24-year-old man with two gunshot wounds, one to each of his legs. Fairlawn EMS took the man to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he was treated and released.

The man told police he had arrived at the rear of the residence when he was approached by two men, who each had a handgun and told him, “Give us your money.”

The man, who police said is a licensed CCW permit holder, drew a handgun and “confronted the suspects,” police said.

“There were multiple shots fired,” the news release stated.

The two men fled west and left the area.

Descriptions of the two men are limited, police said, because of poor light behind the building.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the department’s detective bureau at 330-670-4309.