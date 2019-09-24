Akron-area Apollo's Fire fans may not realize that over the last 25 years, they've helped the Grammy-winning orchestra build the region into one of the nation's top three audiences for baroque music. According to founder Jeannette Sorrell, Northeast Ohio is up there with Boston and San Francisco when it comes to ticket sales for period instrument groups.

"It's amazing because it means that more people are attending baroque concerts in Northeast Ohio than in New York City,'' Sorrell said by phone last Thursday.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary year of its Akron Series, Cleveland-based Apollo's Fire will perform a special season launch concert of "Vivaldi’s Four Seasons – Rediscovered" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Bath Church UCC. A festive post-concert reception and toast will follow.

The program, created solely for the Akron concert, will feature harpsichordist/conductor Sorrell's storytelling approach to the Vivaldi masterpiece with violin soloists Olivier Brault and Alan Choo. Cello soloists René Schiffer and Ezra Seltzer also will perform Vivaldi’s wild Concerto for Two Cellos.

Apollo’s Fire, which also regularly tours neighborhoods throughout the Cleveland area, has performed sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall, the BBC Proms, the Royal Theatre of Madrid, the Tanglewood Festival and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The orchestra, founded in 1992, first played in Akron at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in 1995. The group originally sought to add Akron performances to help fund rehearsal costs for the group's Cleveland-area performances, which were few at the time.

Sorrell, who hadn't spent much time in Akron up until that point but had played with the Akron Symphony Orchestra as a student, was thrilled to check out St. Paul's for the first time and see the sanctuary already set up for another baroque orchestra concert, with a harpsichord on the chancel.

"It was like this sign; I don't want to say a sign from God but maybe a sign from Apollo,'' she said.

Over the years, Apollo's Fire has performed at other Akron-area venues including First United Methodist Church, Fairlawn Lutheran Church, the Akron Art Museum and Mustard Seed Market. For more information on the Oct. 1 concert in Bath, see www.apollosfire.org.

Chill out with Escher



Anyone who wants to de-stress after work is invited to come to Mustard Seed Market & Cafe Thursday night►9-26◄ to chill out at a Decompression Chamber event, featuring the New York-based Escher String Quartet.

Tuesday Musical is partnering with the restaurant for the program at its Highland Square location for the free event, which will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The famed Escher quartet will perform inside the cafe while guests mingle both inside and outside on the patio.

Decompression Chamber is Tuesday Musical’s series aimed at easing stress in Akron workplaces.

"Listening to classical music has lots of benefits. Research shows that it can decrease stress, boost brain function, improve productivity, increase physical performance, and even sharpen memory,” said interim executive director Cyndee Snider.

On Valentine's Day in 2018, the Escher did a Decompression performance during the lunch hour at the Summit County Courthouse. This time, the event will be in a cozier social setting at 867 W. Market St. No reservations are needed. For more information, see Decompression Chamber on Facebook.

A former BBC New Generation Artist, the Escher quartet has performed at the BBC Proms at Cadogan Hall and is a regular guest at London’s Wigmore Hall. The ensemble serves as season artists of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York and is Tuesday Musical’s quartet in residence.

Dance and coffee

On Friday, five downtown coffee shops will screen the short dance film "But First..." to celebrate caffeine and creativity before National Coffee Day Sunday. The event, #Dance4Coffee, is hosted by Downtown Akron Partnerhip and the National Center for Choreography at the University of Akron (NCCAkron).

Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, folks can stop in for a free cup of coffee at Akron Coffee Roasters, 30 N. High St.; Angel Falls Coffee, in the Shoppes at Akron Centre, 76 S. Main St.; Rubber City's Remarkable Coffee & Cafe at Bounce Innovation Hub, 526 S. Main St.; Serendipitea, 11 E. Exchange St. and Sweet Mary's Bakery, 76 E. Mill St.

The film will run all weekend at the coffee shops, where visitors also can enter to win a prize package including a pair of tickets to the Parsons Dance Company performance at E.J. Thomas Hall Oct. 12, presented by DanceCleveland.

"But First..." was shot and produced along the Towpath Trail in July 2018 by choreographer Mike Esperanza and filmmaker Erin Brown Thomas. The collaboration happened during the Dancing Lab: Screendance residency created by NCCAkron and Dance Film SF, with support from the Akron Civic Commons. The short dance film premiered last fall at the 2018 San Francisco Dance Film Festival and has publicly screened in 15 other cities, from Mexico City to Prague.

Holy Trinity

Organist David Hurd will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. Hurd, a faculty member at the General Theological Seminary of the Episcopal Church in New York City from 1976 to 2015, is now organist/choirmaster of the famed Church of St. Mary the Virgin at Times Square.

His Akron program includes Bach's Cantata 29; Hurd's "Fantasia on Wondrous Love," "Four Spiritual Preludes'' and "Te Deum Laudamus;" "Oh, What a Beautiful City;" "Go Down, Moses;" "Were You There;" "Deep River" and Guilmant's Seconde Sonate pour le grand Orgue en Ré Majeur.

Bernstein

"Leonard Bernstein: The Power of Music" just opened at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood, the first large-scale museum exhibition illustrating the famed conductor and composer’s life, Jewish identity and social activism. The exhibit, created to coincide with the maestro’s 100th birthday, includes artifacts such as Bernstein's piano and his conducting suit.

The Maltz Museum is offering a discounted $5 opening admission price through Sunday. The exhibit runs through March 1 at 2929 Richmond Road. Call 216-593-0575 or see maltzmuseum.org/Bernstein.

