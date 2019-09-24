Casting ballots from across the pond soon could be a pricier proposition for registered voters living abroad.

President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw from the Universal Postal Union, which oversees international mail, potentially forcing thousands of Ohioans living outside the country to pay private-carrier rates to return absentee ballots.

Trump has threatened to leave the organization, part of the United Nations, because of differences between the rates that the U.S. pays to deliver international mail compared those for other countries.

The Universal Postal Union is set to meet Wednesday and Thursday to consider the U.S. proposal. If it is not accepted, the U.S. could withdraw Oct. 17. That would fall in the middle of the 45-day window prescribed in federal law for overseas and military voters to be sent a requested absentee ballot for the November election.

Boards of elections were required to send ballots to overseas voters who requested them at least 45 days before the Nov. 5 election. Ballots still can be requested, but they must be mailed to the county board of elections by Nov. 15.

“We’re absolutely concerned that eligible Ohio voters living overseas could have challenges casting a ballot. We encourage everyone overseas to request their ballot early and to send it before Oct. 16,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. “That’s the most cost-effective option.”

The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of Election Directors are working together to find out if a private carrier would reduce rates for those returning ballots if the U.S. leaves the agreement, according to a memo that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent boards of election in August.

If that doesn’t happen, though, LaRose’s office estimates it could cost $10 to $60 per ballot for those living abroad to return ballots through a private carrier, such as UPS or FedEx. The U.S. Postal Service charges $1.15 for a standard letter mailed abroad.

LaRose’s memo says it is unclear how withdrawing from the agreement could affect military and diplomatic mail.

Ballots returned through the Postal Service, Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office on naval ships or a diplomatic pouch from an embassy do not require postage. Ballots sent any other way require postage, according to LaRose’s office.

A White House official told Time magazine there would be no additional cost for overseas voters.

"While we certainly hope the administration can strike a deal and avoid the big problems which this could cause, we’ve been working since August to get our military and overseas voters prepared. Now that voting has started for this select group, they should act now to assure that their voices are heard, so don’t take any chances — if you’re overseas, request your ballot at MilitaryVotes.Ohio.gov and ship it back — on the double," LaRose said in a prepared statement.

In the last off-year election, 2017, 1,117 military and overseas ballots were requested, with 548 of them cast through county boards of elections in Ohio, according to data from the Ohio secretary of state.

Similar to voter turnout in general, that was significantly higher in 2016 and 2018, when every registered voter in the state would have been eligible to cast a ballot. In 2016, 21,830 ballots were requested by military and overseas voters, with 18,127 returned. In 2018, it was 9,597, including 7,657 that voters cast.

For more information about casting a ballot while living abroad, visit https://www.sos.state.oh.us/secretary-office/military/.