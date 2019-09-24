Pikachu sighting

This week's free Movies@Main at the Akron-Summit Main Library in downtown Akron will feature "Pokémon Detective Pikachu." The movie will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The live-action film stars Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith.

Blooming event

The 2019 Barberton Mum Festival is Saturday and Sunday. Lake Anna Park will boast 17,000 chrysanthemums with more than a million mum blooms. There will be food, activities and entertainment.

Swimming mutts

The Doggy Paddle at Twinsburg Water Park is 11 a.m. Saturday. The swim event is for dogs only with a $2 admission for each four-legged guest. The park is at 10260 Ravenna Road.

Film festival

The Manhattan Short Film Festival is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Library. The library is participating in a free global film festival to view and vote on finalists for the New York event. The library is at 2015 Third St.

Zoo buzz

The Honey Harvest Festival at the Akron Zoo is Saturday. There will be presentations from local bee and honey specialists, honey merchandise and other activities. The event is included with regular zoo admission.

Church festival

The St. Nicholas Something Russian Festival is Tuesday and Wednesday. The event will feature Russian food, music, dance and art. The church is at state Route 532 and U.S. Route 224 in Mogadore. For more, visit www.somethingrussian.com.