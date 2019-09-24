FAIRLAWN

Man shot in legs during

robbery attempt, police say

A man told police he was shot twice in the legs by two men who tried to rob him Monday night.

Fairlawn police received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 100 block of Buffington Road, in a neighborhood just west of South Miller Road and south of West Market Street, at 9:20 pm. Monday, according to a news release.

Officers responded and found a 24-year-old man with two gunshot wounds, one to each of his legs. Fairlawn EMS took the man to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he was treated and released.

The man told police he had arrived at the rear of the residence when he was approached by two men, who each had a handgun and told him, “Give us your money.”

The man, who police said is a licensed CCW permit holder, drew a handgun and “confronted the suspects,” police said.

“There were multiple shots fired,” the news release stated.

The two men fled west and left the area.

Descriptions of the two men are limited, police said, because of poor light behind the building.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the department’s detective bureau at 330-670-4309.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

Council OKs deal to move

Summit DD jobs to city

City Council on Monday night unanimously approved an agreement that will lead to the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board relocating about 100 of its employees from Tallmadge to a Second Street building in Cuyahoga Falls.

City Council member Tim Gorbach (D-At Large) said officials are “very excited” to have Summit DD bring a large number of employees to the Falls.

Council approved a land purchase and an economic development and lease agreement with Summit DD in a deal where the city will lease the parcels to Summit DD, but not charge the organization rent. The city will pay $1.675 million to purchase 11 parcels containing six structures that are next to the Summit DD site in Cuyahoga Falls to provide more parking spaces for the 100 employees. The city would spend about $800,000 to demolish the buildings and construct a parking lot with about 150 spaces.

Summit DD Superintendent John Trunk said the goal is for the employees to be moved into the Cuyahoga Falls building by mid-2021.

NORTHEAST OHIO

'The Bachelor' reportedly

to shoot Cleveland episode

Reality Steve, who makes a living spoiling "The Bachelor" show by sharing his intel via his website and Twitter, revealed this week that an episode of the reality TV dating show would be shot in Cleveland in October.

But fans of the show weren't all in favor of the latest location.

Here was one comment to Reality Steve’s Tuesday tweet about Cleveland being an episode location:

“Ah yes. I’m sure it’s every pageant queen/influencer/Instagram model’s dream@to go to Cleveland as a date location on The Bachelor “

Reality Steve — Texas resident Steve Carbone — said Monday in his first tweet about shooting in Cleveland that the Browns would be involved in a date featured on the show.

Not everyone was uncharitable.

"Cleveland gets a bad rap and it’s unfair. We have some of the best museums, live stage theater, ethnic communities,” said a commenter. “It’s a foodies[sic] dream, the rock hall... beautiful lake front with great nightlife and the most loyal people. Give it a chance before insulting it.”

A spokeswoman for Cleveland city said in an email to the Beacon Journal: "We can’t confirm any spoilers or rumors... If we have any news we can share, we will get back to you."

Cities often get involved in "The Bachelor" filming in their locales.

ELSEWHERE

Area man dies in scuba

diving incident in Canada

A 53-year-old man from the Akron area died in a scuba diving incident last week in the St. Lawrence River near Kingston, Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 1:45 p.m. to Bateau Channel, where a diver lost vital signs after surfacing from a dive, according to news reports and a news release issued late Monday afternoon from the provincial police.

The man’s friends performed CPR until emergency crews arrived, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released.

The Leeds County Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are assisting that area’s coroner's office with the ongoing investigation, and an autopsy was to be conducted to determine the cause of death.