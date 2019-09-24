The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a state law that prohibits cities from guaranteeing their residents a share of jobs on local public works projects.

In a slim majority, the high court sided with a 2016 state law aimed directly at Cleveland’s Fannie Lewis Law.

Passed in 2003 in honor of a former councilwoman who advocated for the poor, the local law required any city contract of $100,000 or more to have at least 20% of workers residing in Cleveland and at least 4% impoverished.

In Akron, elected officials have taken even more ambitious steps to keep paychecks on public works projects from leaving the city. Contracts for the ongoing $1.2 billion sewer project have set — and reportedly hit — local hiring goals of 50 percent since 2017. The sewer work is ultimately funded by income taxes collected on people who work in Akron. Along with pushing contractors to hire local laborers, the city has worked with colleges and Akron Public Schools to train local residents and students for for everything from trucking to concrete jobs on the mammoth public works project.

Democratic lawmakers have argued that residency requirements like the Fannie Lewis Law keep money in local communities, strengthening local businesses and providing economic opportunity to historically underserved populations.

Suburban and rural lawmakers, backed by the Ohio Contractors Association and rural constituents, urged the passing of House Bill 180 in 2016. In doing so, Ohio’s Republican-controlled legislature blocked local municipalities like Akron and Cleveland from using local hiring goals to award projects or promise bonuses to contractors.

Cleveland went to court over the state's prohibition on local hiring. The city challenged and won a judgment in Cuyahoga County. That decision was upheld on appeal but reversed by the Ohio Supreme Court Tuesday.

Only three of the high court’s justices — Sharon L. Kennedy, Judith L. French and Patrick F. Fischer — signed onto the majority opinion in favor of the state law. Justice R. Patrick DeWine offered his own statement but agreed with his colleagues, giving the court a narrow majority.

In her opinion, Kennedy ruled that the Ohio Constitution gives state lawmakers “a broad grant of authority to … legislate for the welfare of the working people in Ohio.” The legislature acted to protect non-resident construction workers, Kennedy argued.

“Because every resident of a political subdivision is affected by the residency restrictions imposed by another political subdivision,” Kennedy wrote, “the [state] statute provides for the comfort and general welfare of all Ohio construction employees and therefore supersedes conflicting local ordinances.”

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor authored the court’s dissent. Justices Michael P. Donnelly and Melody J. Stewart, each elected last year as the court’s only Democrats, joined O’Connor.

O’Connor said the state action infringes on municipalities constitutional right to govern themselves, otherwise know as home rule. Furthermore, prohibiting local hiring goals would not help secure fair hours or wages for workers, in the spirit of legislating "for the welfare of the working people in Ohio."

“It potentially affects the employer’s bottom line and nothing else,” O'Connor wrote.

On the issue of equity, unwinding local job guarantees like the Fannie Lewis Law would “potentially affect the demographics of the workers on all public projects in the urban areas of this state” and restrict “municipalities from taking proactive measures to provide employment for residents of our urban areas that have historically experienced underemployment,” O’Connor wrote. “This cannot be the result the legislature envisioned.”

