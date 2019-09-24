A SWAT team was called in Monday to help police arrest an Akron man who refused to leave a home after he reportedly had threatened to shoot two people with a handgun.

Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to call about a fight with weapons in the 100 block of Tate Terrace.

Two people reported that Lamont Whitehead, 37, of Neville Ave. in Akron, was threatening them with a gun. Whitehead fled to 124 Tate Terrace. When officers arrived on the scene, he would not answer the door and the SWAT team was called.

Police were able to enter the home and take Whitehead into custody without incident. Officers recovered two loaded handguns from inside the apartment.

Whitehead was being held Tuesday in the Summit County Jail on charges of aggravated menacing and having weapons under disability.