Images of a bare-chested man in red tight-fitting swim trunks with writing on his body were caught by a security camera on the porch of a Kent State University sorority house early Monday.

The images show the man walking across the porch of the Alpha Phi house on Fraternity Circle, covering his face with his phone and “touching himself inappropriately through the swimsuit,” according to KentWired.com, the website of the Kent State student newspaper, the Kent Stater, and the student-operated TV2.

KentWired.com’s report by Abigail Mack said Alpha Phi members also received direct messages via Instagram with nude photos of what appeared to be the same man.

A Kent police official told KentWired that police are seeking the public’s help to identify the man, and that police have no indication the man has tried to enter anyone’s home.

Kent State University posted the following statement on its Twitter account:

"Kent State University is aware of a man approaching sorority homes in the city of Kent. Kent City Police are investigating this matter. The safety of our students and community members is our top priority, and we take these reports seriously.



The university continues to engage with these sororities to provide support resources. Anyone with information should contact Kent City Police at 330-673-7732."





