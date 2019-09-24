Reality Steve, who makes a living spoiling "The Bachelor" show by sharing his intel via his website and Twitter, revealed this week that an episode of the popular reality TV dating show would be shot in Cleveland in October.

But fans of the show weren't all in favor of the latest Midwest location.

Here was one, um, not very nice, comment to Reality Steve’s Tuesday tweet about Cleveland being an episode location:

“Ah yes. I’m sure it’s every pageant queen/influencer/Instagram model’s dream@to go to Cleveland as a date location on The Bachelor “

And then there was this comment: ”I know — it’s a city on the rise. But even the most diehard Clevelander probably knows the city is a strange choice for a show about romance.”

Reality Steve — Texas resident Steve Carbone — said Monday in his first tweet about shooting in Cleveland that the Cleveland Browns would be involved in one of the dates featured on the show.

That led one person to comment, “Great just what the browns need... more distraction. Maybe they should focus on building a winning team rather than a popular one, just saying”

Not everyone was uncharitable.

“Cleveland gets a bad rap and it’s unfair. We have some of the best museums, live stage theater, ethnic communities,” said a comment on another of Reality Steve’s tweets. “It’s a foodies[sic] dream, the rock hall... beautiful lake front with great nightlife and the most loyal people. Give it a chance before insulting it.”

A spokeswoman for Cleveland city said in an email to the Beacon Journal: "We can’t confirm any spoilers or rumors... If we have any news we can share, we will get back to you."

Cities often get involved in "The Bachelor" filming in their locales.