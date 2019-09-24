BREWSTER — Vernon Judd was a country kid from Elton who accepted a calling to serve his country.

Judd, one of 10 children, never expected to fight a war on foreign land or be captured by the enemy.

Nearly 69 years ago, Sgt. Judd went missing as a member of the U.S. Army Company D, 89th Medium Tank Battalion, 35th Infantry Division. He was captured by Chinese Communist forces near Ipsok, North Korea, and taken to a prisoner camp. He remained there until his death Feb. 15, 1951.

Family, friends, strangers, military members and veterans gathered Tuesday to say goodbye.

It was standing room only as they looked upon the casket draped in Old Glory. Inside were Judd's remains clad in a replica military uniform adorned with his medals. The uniform was wrapped in Judd's Army-issued blanket. His dog tags, a pillow embroidered with an American flag and other mementos were added.

"We're not just here to memorialize a member of the Judd family," the Rev. William Andrick told those gathered at Spidell Funeral Home. "We are here to memorialize an American hero."

Four years after Judd went missing, his family was informed he was dead. There was no funeral.

His brother, Ken Judd, of Perry Township, was 11 when his older brother left for war. He was 17 when he learned of his death. Ken Judd is the only remaining sibling of the Judd children.

Andrick told those gathered that Ken Judd's prayers were answered. His prayers to find his brother, to bring his brother home, and for it to happen in his lifetime have been fulfilled.

"So much heart was put into that," Andrick said acknowledging the many people who made the return possible.

In July 2018, a U.S. military plane brought 55 cases believed to be the remains of U.S. servicemen back to the United States after President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Ken Judd and his family were notified a year later that his brother had been identified. Judd's remains were flown Sunday from the POW/MIA lab in Hawaii to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

"He made a conscious decision to serve his country," Andrich said. "There is no greater love than to offer yourself for another."

Andrick said it was ironic that the men and women who serve in the military are the ones who love their country and spend years away from home soil; they revere freedom and individuality yet give up theirs and are prepared to give their life to their country.

"This is a day of celebration of an American hero," the pastor said. "Today is inexpressible joy for Kenny and his family.

"On that day Feb. 15, 1951, Vernon Judd arrived at eternity in his new perfect body, with no pain. The only tears were tears of joy. Now, we celebrate his return home."

After the Brewster service, the procession traveled to Rittman for the graveside ceremony. Students, police and fire departments, and residents of the communities they passed through lined the streets to honor Vernon Judd.

"It's just so emotional to see the public and how they lined the streets through all the little towns," said Jennifer Judd, niece of Vernon Judd.

The service began after two Korean-era aircraft flew overhead.

The Ohio National Guard honor guard carried the flag-draped casket from the hearse as relatives, veterans and strangers stood silently. Three members folded the American flag before presenting it to Ken Judd.

"On the behalf of the president of the United States, the United States Army and a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one's honorable and faithful service," a member of the honor guard said.

Mark Polen, director of the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, said nearly 40,000 veterans and some family members are buried there.

A battlefield cross was on display featuring Korea-era boots and helmet. Replica dog tags, donated by the MAPS Air Museum in Green, hung from the rifle.

The graveside ceremony took place at a stone gazebo surrounded by people.