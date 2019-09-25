The 53-year-old Akron area man who died in a scuba diving incident last week in Ontario, Canada, has been identified.

Authorities this week said that David Snethcamp lost his vital signs after surfacing from a dive in the St. Lawrence River near Kingston, Ontario, on Friday.

The website of Atlantis Outfitters on Manchester Road in Coventry Township said he became the owner of the scuba diving business in 2006. He began diving in 1989, according to the website.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 1:45 p.m. Friday to Bateau Channel. Snethcamp's friends performed CPR until emergency crews arrived, and Snethcamp was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The Leeds County Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are assisting the area’s coroner's office with the ongoing investigation, and an autopsy is to be conducted to determine the cause of death.