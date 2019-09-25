Summer is over and I'm pouting. So I'm going to let readers write most of this column.

Odd ad

Nick Johnson thoroughly enjoyed a recent typo in his favorite newspaper.

“With the larger print in the classified section,” he wrote, “I can almost read the ads without my glasses. I'm most interested in the ad where, for $100, one can shoot 'six peasants.'

“What are you doing Saturday?”

Aging earworm

This was recently posted on Twitter by a woman whose handle is Molotov Cocktail and who was obviously paying attention to popular music during the 1980s.

“When my burger was ready, the clerk called out, '867?'

“I yelled back '5309.'

“No one laughed.

“I am old.”

Kinda punny

Jim Casey, who identified himself as a “longtime reader, first-time caller,” weighed in on the city of Akron's recent penchant for downsizing four-lane roads.

“Something you could certainly look into: I'm wondering if perhaps our local traffic engineers have studied either directly or online at the same university – Tulane.”

Rim shot.

Low hopes

From smart-alack reader Elias Vujovich of Southington:

“Someone needs to rethink what they wrote in a headline in Tuesday's sports section: 'Browns promise to get better.'

“Do you think they would 'promise to GET WORSE??'"

Well, at this point, maybe a bit of reverse psychology would be in order.

New view

I recently realized that in my dotage there's a later-day version of wanting to get carded.

When you're in your 30s, you are flattered to be asked for an ID when buying alcohol. When you're twice that age, you hope to be carded when requesting a senior discount.

Hidden relics

When is a museum not a museum?

When nobody knows it's there.

A reader who saw my Sunday column about the huge rubber worker statue coming to downtown Akron next year told me to check out the B.F. Goodrich Museum in Canal Place.

The what?

You almost need to hire a private investigator to find it. It's on the first floor of Building 24, but you enter through the side of Building 25, the one closest to Spaghetti Warehouse.

Hang a left, go right, through double doors, then left, and you'll enter a room that's about 27 by 48 feet with six display cases and a bunch more stuff hanging on the walls.

It opened in June 2013, thanks to 60 donors, most with ties to BFG.

In the cases and on the walls are historic photos … blueprints … fan belts … an ancient fire hose … advertising signs and bumper stickers (remember “We're the Other Guys,” the sly ad campaign to combat the bigger ad budget at Goodyear?) … buttons … ashtrays … rubbers (the kind you wear on your feet) … articles from newspaper and trade publications … and some other stuff I can't remember because I'm old and didn't write it down.

One of the coolest objects on the wall is a funky tire from the early 1900s. It is definitely showing its age. Now, I'm not saying I touched it, but if I did, I think it would feel a lot more like canvas than rubber. Pretty sure nobody was getting 75,000 miles out of those babies.

If you don't have ties to BFG, I'm not sure this place is worth a special trip. But if you're downtown with a bit of time to kill, you could certainly do worse.

