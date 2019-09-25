An individual reported missing to Cuyahoga Falls police has been found dead by Silver Lake Police in a wooded area near village hall.

Silver Lake police said in a release issued around 1 p.m. today that the department received a call about the body in the wooded park area known as Van Sise Reserve around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“The Summit County Medical Examiner was contacted and, in the preliminary investigation, it was determined at the scene that no foul play was suspected,” the release said. “It was later determined that the individual was reported missing to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. The cause of death is pending the Summit County Medical Examiner’s report, and the individual’s name is being withheld pending complete family notification.”

Check back for updates.