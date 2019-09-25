TECHNOLOGY

New Amazon earbuds

feature voice assistant

Amazon wants to put Alexa in your ear.

The online shopping giant unveiled wireless earbuds Wednesday, its first major attempt at getting its Alexa voice assistant outside the home and worn by customers all day long.

The Echo Buds, which cost $130, let users order an Uber ride or find the nearest coffee shop as they stroll down the street. Later this year, Whole Foods shoppers wearing the black buds can ask Alexa what aisle they can find canned tomatoes or other groceries.

Amazon said the earbuds will start shipping in October.

RESTAURANTS

Inspire Brands buys

Jimmy John's chain

The parent company of Arby's is buying Jimmy John's Sandwiches, hoping to reverse sluggish sales at the chain.

Atlanta-based Inspire Brands said Wednesday the acquisition will make it the fourth-largest restaurant company in the U.S., with annual sales of $14 billion and 11,200 restaurants. Inspire also owns Sonic, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco.

Jimmy John's founder and chairman, Jimmy John Liautaud, will step down and become an adviser to Inspire's board. James North, Jimmy John's president and CEO, will serve as president and report to Inspire CEO Paul Brown.

Like Papa John's founder John Schnatter, who was forced out as chairman in 2018 because of racist comments, Liautaud has been a liability for Jimmy John's in recent years after social media photos showed him with an elephant and a leopard he had killed.

MEDIA

Vox announces purchase

of New York Magazine

Vox Media, an online publisher, is buying the owner of New York Magazine, a half-century old publication chronicling the city's culture and events.

The companies did not state a price. They say the editorial brands will remain distinct. The New York Times reported the merger will not result in newsroom layoffs.

Vox owns seven sites, including tech blogs The Verge and Recode, food site Eater and Vox.com, which made the online "explainer" style famous. It makes podcasts and TV shows.

REAL ESTATE

New home sales rise

7.1% during August

U.S. new home sales jumped 7.1% in August, as low mortgage rates pull buyers into the housing market.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new homes sales increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000, up from a revised 666,000 in July. So far this year, sales have risen a healthy 6.4%.

Trade tensions and slower economic growth have pushed down interest rates, helping homebuyers for the moment. But new construction has yet to meet the demand from likely buyers.

August's average sales price rose 6.1% from a year ago to $404,200, a record level not adjusted for inflation. Economists say there was a shortage of affordable homes to purchase.